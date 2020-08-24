Alkame Holdings, Inc.: Alkame Signs Distribution and Manufacturing Agreement for Handout Protection - Single-Use Packets of Hand Sanitizer Formulated with 75% Isopropyl Alcohol and Condensed Organic Green Tea

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:ALKM), a publicly-traded holding company announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary West Coast Co Packer, Inc. has signed a Distribution and Manufacturing Agreement for the unique-to-the-marketplace Handout Protection brand of hand sanitizer. Handout Protection is innovatively packaged in single-use packets containing .13 fl. oz. (4mL) of bacteria and virus-fighting hand sanitizer. Presales begin immediately.

The Agreement signed between the Company, and Citadel Tea Technologies LLC designates West Coast Co Packer, Inc. to provide a best-in-class warehousing and logistics infrastructure along with exceptional customer service for Handout Protection's nationwide distribution channels.

Why Green Tea? Research findings have shown that green tea effectively fights alcohol-resistant bacteria and viruses. Containing a proprietary formulation of 75% pharmaceutical-grade Isopropyl alcohol and condensed organic green tea brewed in alkaline water, Handout Protection is manufactured in an FDA-registered facility under strict quality-control standards.

The single-use packets reduce the risk of touching contaminated pumps and dispensers. Handout Protection packets easily slip into a consumer's pocket or purse - eliminating the challenge of carrying a bulky bottle. The product line is…..Not Sticky! Soothing to the Skin! Cost-Effective!

"Our Company is eager to distribute Handout Protection to help meet the nation's unmet need at this critical time!" stated Robert Eakle Alkame Holdings, Inc CEO, "Unique in the marketplace, each single-use packet of Handout Protection provides an adequate amount (.13 fl. Oz) of hand sanitizer to cover an individual's entire hands (palms, top of hands, tips of fingers and between the fingers) along with the top and bottom of an individual's wrists - an often overlooked area requiring cleaning."

"In recent months, the FDA has banned over 100 hand sanitizer products due to the presence of harmful ingredients." said Eakle, "Handout Protection contains 75% pharmaceutical-grade Isopropyl alcohol and condensed green tea."

Competitively-priced in a 50-count or bulk SKUs, Handout Protection is perfect for a wide range of sales channels - Retail, Corporate, Food and Beverage Services, Restaurant, Hospitality, C-Stores, Airlines, Public Venues / Businesses, Healthcare, Consumer Households, Schools, and more. Consider purchasing for your employees' safety, as customer-service giveaways, and as Holiday gifting.

Eakle continued, "Shipping will begin in late-September 2020. Alkame management has been working diligently with Citadel Tea Technologies from concept to conception."

For distribution inquiries, please email info@westcoastcopacker.com or call 561.573.7200.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract packager, is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food and beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded health and wellness technology holding company with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications and placement into several emerging business sectors including but not limited to the following: consumer bottled water, RTD products, liquid hemp-based products, household pet products, horticulture, agriculture, and medical applications, including hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

