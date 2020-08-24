UPC Poland Becomes First Liberty Global Company to Launch New 4K Mini TV Box

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK), one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, is today introducing its greenest-ever set top box, delivering a world-class viewing experience while dramatically reducing energy consumption and the use of plastics.

Designed in-house by engineers at Liberty Global and manufactured by Commscope, the compact, multi-faceted 4K Mini TV Box combines a high-quality customer experience and rich choice of content with extremely low power consumption and a casing that's partially made from recycled plastic.

The 4K Mini TV Box will be available from today to UPC Poland customers and will be introduced in other Liberty Global markets in due course.

SMALL IN SIZE BUT BIG IN IMPACT

Despite its small size, the media box gives customers complete control over their entertainment experience by providing access to the full spectrum of content including live TV, replay TV, on demand content and access to a range of in-built OTT apps, all in crystal-clear image quality up to 4K, combined with Dolby sound. Additionally, the 4K Mini TV Box also allows users to stream self-generated content from their phones direct to their TV and is operated by a Bluetooth-connected voice-enabled remote control.

Built with a seamless user set-up experience in mind, the 4K Mini TV Box is powered by Liberty Global's next generation TV platform, Horizon 4. It is the company's first all-IP device, meaning that all it needs to run is a Wi-Fi or Ethernet connection from a cable, fibre or mobile source. It can also run on the power from a TV's USB input, which means it doesn't even require access to a power socket.

COMBINING INNOVATION WITH A FOCUS ON SUSTAINABILITY

Combining innovation with sustainability, the set top box is made from 35% recycled plastic and uses no single-use plastic in its casing. Additionally, the 4K Mini TV Box reduces energy consumption by 77% compared to previous set top boxes and has a maximum power usage of under 5W, even when watching 4K content.

The launch of the eco-friendly box reinforces Liberty Global's position as a TMT industry leader in sustainability. The company has been featured in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index every year for the past 8 years and in 2019 was placed in the top 3 most sustainable companies worldwide.

The 4K Mini TV box will be available from today to existing and new UPC Poland customers and will make the perfect TV companion to customers taking UPC Poland's new fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) product, which launched earlier this month. As a result, including agreements with our fibre partners, our current reach of 3.5 million households in our UPC network will expand by an additional 1.7 million premises by 2023/24.

Enrique Rodriguez, Chief Technology Officer, Liberty Global, comments: "Our new 4K box is very small in size, but it packs a mighty punch, giving our customers a cutting-edge 4K viewing experience across the full spectrum of live, on-demand and streamed content. Moreover, the 4K Mini TV Box combines technological innovation with our long-standing commitment to sustainability, delivering a world-class viewing experience while reducing energy consumption and use of plastics."

Robert Redeleanu, CEO Liberty Global, Eastern Europe, comments: "At UPC Poland, customer satisfaction is paramount to us, so we are committed to delivering outstanding customer care combined with best in-class connectivity and entertainment, anytime and anywhere. I am thrilled that Poland is the first country within Liberty Global to launch the new 4K Mini TV Box, and confident it will help us further enhance our unique customer experience. As we bring new innovations to our millions of customers and new premises, we are well on top of the convergence game in the market."

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in six European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005297/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Max Adkins +44 20 8483 6333

John Rea +1 303 220 4238

Stefan Halters +44 20 8483 6211



Corporate Communications:

Molly Bruce +1 303 220 4202

Eve Dunlop +44 20 8483 6428