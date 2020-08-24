Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of fresh organic fruits and vegetables is pleased to announce that its common shares have been accepted for listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the trading symbol "OGF". As a result, the Company's common shares are now cross-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) and the FSE.

"We are very pleased to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as this will create an opportunity to increase trading liquidity and broaden our shareholder base," commented Steve Bromley, Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer. "We believe there is strong investor demand for socially responsible organic foods companies in Europe and we look forward to introducing potential investors to our business, markets and exciting plans for the future," added Mr. Bromley.

The FSE is the world's third largest organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealing in securities, and the largest stock exchange in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders. Organto is an integrated provider of private label and bulk distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using an asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health conscious consumer around the globe.

