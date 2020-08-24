Sport Capital Group Plc - Outcome of General Meeting; Capital Reorganisation

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY EVRIMA PLC TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Evrima Plc (formerly Sport Capital Group Plc; AQSE: "SCG")

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Outcome of General Meeting

Today, 24thAugust 2020, in accordance with the meeting notice dated 5thAugust 2020 and announced on 6thAugust 2020, the General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held at 11 a.m. BST, at 17 Ransomes Dock Business Centre, 35-37 Parkgate Road, London SW11 4NP.

New Investment Strategy; Share Capital Reorganisation; Directors' Share Allotment Powers; Powers to Allot New Shares in Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights; Change of Name to Evrima Plc

I am pleased to record that all the proposals relating to the business in the heading immediately above, which were set out in the notice of 5thAugust 2020 to Shareholders, were today approved in the General Meeting. The reorganisation of the Company's issued ordinary share capital whereby it has effectively been consolidated in the ratio of 1: 10 into 22,736,728 ordinary shares of GBX 0.1 (one tenth of one penny Sterling) each (previously 227,367,280 ordinary shares of GBX 0.1) shall accordingly come into effect from tomorrow, 25thAugust 2020 (the "Effective Date"), before the commencement of trading on AQSE and the ordinary shares shall be identified by the ISIN GB00BMDFKP05.

Today, 24thAugust 2020, is the last day on which transfers of any of the 227,367,280 ordinary shares with ISIN GB00B2PKKY27 currently in issue will be certified against the register of members. From the Effective Date, ordinary shares in the capital of the Company evidenced by certificates issued prior to the Effective Date shall no longer be valid. New share certificates for the lesser number of ordinary shares in the capital of Evrima to which they become entitled on the Effective Date shall be despatched this week (week commencing 24thAugust 2020) to all Shareholders whose shares are presently held in certificated form.

Name-Change and EPIC (Ticker Symbol)

Upon issue by the Registrar of Companies of a certificate of change of name, the Company's ordinary shares, ISIN GB00BMDFKP05, shall be traded on AQSE Growth Market under the EPIC "EVA" and the relevant pages of Aquis Exchange's website shall be able to be found under the Company's new name.

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman,

Evrima Plc,

London, 24thAugust 2020

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content.

