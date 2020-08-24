As new advancements transform end-to-end business processes, it is poised that newer technologies will redefine business landscapes and automate end-to-end business processes by 2022. One such innovation making waves in the energy and utilities industry is the 'smart grid' technology. Smart grids, along with data analytics, offer promising, new opportunities that can help redefine business processes. With a rise in sensors being embedded in smart meters, there is also a rise in the overlap data generation. And to capture and analyze these data sets, energy companies are now turning to smart grid data analytics to gauge variables, like the amount of energy distributed from smart meters and smart networks. According to Quantzig, smart grid data analytics is going to have a significant impact on the energy sector and its associated processes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005004/en/

Benefits of Smart Grid Data Analytics (Graphic: Business Wire).

Book a FREE Demoto know more about how Quanztig can help you collect and analyze smart grid data from multiple endpoints.

At Quantzig, we understand that new challenges are bound to emerge due to these transformations within the energy and utilities sector. To help our clients make the most of the new digital opportunities, we've designed a holistic end-to-end digital transformation solutions portfolio that focuses on merging data-driven insights with technology to drive smarter decision-making and better outcomes.

Using a combination of predictive analytics, data dashboarding, data visualization, and machine learning, we enable improvements in service levels, reduction of downtime risks, and deployment of better predictive maintenance strategies. Request a FREE proposal to learn more.

Why Quantzig? 120 + 1500+ 550+ 15+ Global clients including Fortune 500 companies Comprehensive projects Data scientists and analytics experts Years of experience

Detailed information about Quantzig's analytics capabilities can be accessed at https://bit.ly/31ce1BC

Benefits of Smart Grid Data Analytics

1: Collect and analyze data to improve the quality of service

2: Enhance energy transmission

3: Lower management costs

4: Minimize operational costs

5: Improve energy management

A detailed study helped Quantzig understand the impact that smart grid analytics is going to have on the future of the utilities sector. The study unraveled hidden insights behind the energy infrastructure in today's modern world. With enormous amounts of data being generated in the utilities and energy sector, there is a growing need for deploying advanced analytics platforms that can capture and analyze data. However, selecting the right platform is crucial as it empowers utilities companies to distribute resources more efficiently, cut costs, and discover better ways to serve customers. With smart grid data analytics, businesses will be better positioned to make the most out of the data produced.

At Quantzig, we have a cross-functional team that comprises of researchers, analytics experts, and data scientists who assist our clients in implementing solutions that can move the needle. Speak to our analytics expertsright away!

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to keep abreast of the emerging trends in data and analytics.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 55 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005004/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Eva Sharma

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us