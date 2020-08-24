Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SFOR) ("the Company"), a Company that helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. CEO of the Company, Mark Kay, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "StrikeForce is a cybersecurity company," explained Kay before elaborating on the Company's numerous products. "We also have a brand new product called SafeVChat," he shared.

"Could you please provide an update on the company's flagship products," asked Jolly. Kay explained that the three flagship products, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust, are still available. "GuardedID seems to be the stronger one now, but they are all still selling," said Kay. "We have the same revenues we've been having for the past year," he added, noting that the Company has been selling these products through their website and channel partners. "We have patents in all of them as well, which is what makes them so unique."

The conversation then turned to the Company's newest product, SafeVChat. "It is a video conferencing tool which is absolutely becoming much more powerful during this COVID-19 timeframe," shared Kay. "It is moving along very well. We should be getting into a beta within the next month or so," he continued. "The most important thing about it is that it is the most secure video conferencing software that we are aware of on the market," said Kay. "We are a cyber security company developing video conferencing technology, and we're using our other three products in the video chat itself, so it is very secure."

Kay then shared that the Company is preparing to enter the beta test phase and has already received interest from numerous clients. "Hopefully, it will become our key product," said Kay. "We own the product; we've built the whole thing, other than the public source code, and it will definitely be out there in the near future," continued Kay. "We feel very strong about this."

Jolly asked about a potential price point for the SafeVChat software. Kay shared that the Company will not finalize pricing until the product is ready for release. "We've checked the marketplace and we feel it definitely beats the competition greatly," shared Kay. He then encouraged interested listeners to learn more about SafeVChat by visiting the Company's website.

Kay then elaborated on the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic and what it means for the future of business and education in terms of virtual resources. "We're going to stay in this pandemic mode for quite a while and I think we're changing the way businesses will work and many companies will use video conferencing with numbers in the half of billion range by 2030."

To close the interview, Kay shared that the Company is hoping to launch the beta program for SafeVChat in about one month. He also expressed his confidence in the potential of the Company's security products. "We own all of our six patents at this point and we feel very strong about these products, with other patents pending as well."

About StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, "Out-of-Band" authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

