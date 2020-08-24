Potato Flake Market Driven by Rising Demand for Processed Food: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / According to a new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the potato flake market is forecasted to grow at a healthy pace between 2019 and 2029.

The report attributes the growth of the market to increasing preference for processed food products as a result of hectic lifestyles across the world. Potato flakes are majorly used in the preparation of dishes that involve mashed potatoes. Moreover, they are used as a thickener or base in the production of ready-to-eat vegetable gravies and soups. The growing adoption in food preparation will continue to fuel market growth.

Furthermore, potato flakes find usage as an ingredient for potato chips, texturized potato products, snack pellets, etc, thereby further propelling the demand in the food production sector. Likewise, macroeconomic factors such as rapid urbanization and growing GHDI of consumers has increased the spending power of consumers on ready-to-eat and processed food products, which will continue to drive the demand.

"Market players are leveraging the penetration of internet and social media to expand their brand visibility, and are focusing on widening their product portfolio", opines FMI analyst.

Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6077

Potato Flake Market - Key Takeaways

The global potato flakes market was valued at US$ 17.1 Bn in 2019 and will expand at a healthy rate of 7% through the forecast period.

On the basis of nature, the conventional potato flakes segment is expected to account for the majority of market share, while organic potato flakes will gain prominence owing to increasing preference for non-processed food products.

Baked on the end-use, the business-to-consumer segment will hold the lion's share while the business-to-business segment will expand at a healthy CAGR.

Potato Flake Market - Key Trends

The penetration of the internet and e-commerce is expected to emerge as a major trend, opening new avenues for distribution.

Increased emphasis on soil fertility and health consciousness has created an upsurge in demand for organic potato flakes.

Potato Flake Market - Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to spearhead the regional landscape owing to high demand for nutrition-rich processed food among the middle-class population coupled with a strong presence of market players.

Eastern Europe is anticipated to remain a prominent region owing to the high consumption of processed food in the region.

North America will continue to hold a respectable share in the overall market value.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-6077

Potato Flake Market - Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include Idahoan Foods, McCain Foods Limited, Nestle S.A., Inc., Clarebout Potatoes NV, Goodrich Cereals, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., Iscon Balaji Foods Pvt Limited, Lutosa SA, Patwary Potato Flakes Ltd., Bem Brasil Alimentos LTDA, Rixona B.V., Agrarfrost GmbH & Co. KG, Nahr-Engel GmbH, Basic American Foods, Inc., and Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods. Market players are focusing on expanding their geographical footprint and are entering partnerships to achieve the same.

In March 2018, Nestle S.A. opened a new quality assurance lab in Araras, Brazi to enhance the company's organic product portfolio in the region.

In April 2018, McCain Foods Limited completed a strategic investment with a highly innovative agriculture company, TruLeaf Sustainable Agriculture to set new standards for efficient crop production and environmental care.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6077

Potato Flake Market - Taxonomy

End-use:

Business to Consumers

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Traditional Grocery

Online Retailers

Business to Business

Food Service Industry

Food Industry (Soups & Premixes, Bakery, Snacks, Frozen Food, Baby Food, and Meat Processing)

Animal Feed

Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6077

Get Valuable Insights into the Potato Flake Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global potato flake waste market, presenting historical demand data (2013-2018) and forecast statistics for the period from 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the potato flake market allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

Explore Extensive Coverage on FMI's Food and Beverages Landscape

Future Rich Vegan Flavors Market: FMI's compelling study on the future rich vegan flavors market sheds light on the prominent dynamics influencing the growth trajectory for the upcoming forecast period 2020-2030 through detailed segmental and regional analyses.

Snack Pellets Market: The snack pellets market report offers a 360-degree analysis, bringing to the fore insights that can help stakeholders identify key challenges and opportunities across the upcoming decade's growth trajectory.

Superfood Powders Market: The global superfood powders market is anticipated to surpass an impressive revenue threshold by the end of the forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030, concludes FMI's recently published research report on the market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/potato-flake-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/potato-flake-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602969/Potato-Flake-Market-Driven-by-Rising-Demand-for-Processed-Food-Future-Market-Insights