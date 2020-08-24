FactMR: Medical Dynamometers Market to Display 7.7% CAGR through 2026, Growing Popularity of Ergonomic Therapeutic Approaches to Orthopedics Drives Demand

Manufacturers in the medical dynamometers market are likely to leverage potential application of their products in assessment of neurological ailments such as Parkinson's to generate lucrative growth avenues.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / The medical dynamometers market is estimated to exhibit a 7.7% CAGR between the years of forecast from 2020 to 2026. The market is likely to be negatively affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Government guidelines to postpone elective medical procedures during lockdowns is a key factor that has affected the short-term demand for medical dynamometers during the crisis. In addition, disruptions to production activities, particularly in China has hurt supplies.

"Growing use of next-gen dynamometers, coupled with growing investments aimed towards therapeutics for sports-related injuries are anticipated to contribute to the market for medical dynamometers in the years to come," says the FACT.MR study.

Request a sample of the report to gain in-depth market insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4811

Medical Dynamometers Market- Key Takeaways

Hand dynamometers are expected to contribute significantly to sales, owing to extensive applications among geriatrics for arthritis and osteoporosis assessments.

Rehab centers account for a major share of medical dynamometer applications, driven by growth in infrastructure investments, in developed economies.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for dynamometers, aided by high number of cases involving serious sports and road accidents, and associated diagnostic and treatment options.

Medical Dynamometers Market- Driving Factors

Innovations in rehab systems for post-stroke patients for treating hemiparesis is generating lucrative growth opportunities.

Ergonomic approaches towards arthritis and post-orthopedic surgery recoveries boosts adoption of medical dynamometers.

Medical Dynamometers Market- Major Restraints

High costs associated with the purchase of medical dynamometers hinder adoption rates.

Poor healthcare infrastructure in developing countries and rural areas limits sales of modern medical dynamometers.

COVID-19 Impact on Medical Dynamometers Market

The coronavirus contagion has hurt short term demand for medical dynamometers. Disruptions in production have limited inventories. In addition, government rules during nationwide lockdowns to postpone elective, non-emergency healthcare procedures during the pandemic has hurt sales prospects in the short term. Further, the redirection of medical resources and personnel towards the handling of the pandemic will also limit short term growth. However, the market is likely to display fast recovery in the post pandemic era, owing to extensive medical applications, particularly among geriatrics.

Explore the global Medical Dynamometers market with 88 figures, 30 data tables, along with the table of contents of the report. You can also find detailed segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/4811/medical-dynamometer-market

Competitive Landscape

North Coast Medical Inc., JTECH Medical Industries Inc., KERN & SOHN GmbH, Hausmann Industries, and 3B Scientific Fabrication Enterprises Inc. are some of the most prominent participants in the medical dynamometer market.

Leading players in the medical dynamometers market have been pushing for new product launches including assessment platforms and components to improve on the accuracy of readings to enable btter diagnostics.

For instance, Charder Medical has unveiled a new digital handgrip dynamometer MG4800 aimed towards rehab trainers and therapists with multiple spring capacities for varying patient requirements. Performance Health has also launched a smart digital hand dynamometer which is capable of measuring standard deviation, average, and variation coefficient, in combination with mobile app for accurate readings. Biodex Medical Systems Inc. has unveiled its Advantage BX Software to consumers in the U.S. compatible with system 4 dynamometer for optimized navigation and functionality.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the medical dynamometers market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the medical dynamometers market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the medical dynamometers market on the basis of product (squeeze dynamometer, pinch gauge, hand dynamometer, chest dynamometer, pull-push dynamometer, and others), end user (hospitals, rehabilitation centers, physiotherapy clinics, and others), material (electronic and mechanical) and application (orthopedic, cardiology, neurology, medical trauma, and others) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Explore FACT.MR's Comprehensive Coverage of Healthcare Landscape

Spine Devices Market- Get the latest insights on the global spine devices market through FACT.MR's report covering analysis for projection period (2017-2022).

Orthopedic Power Tools Market- FACT.MR's study on the global Orthopedic Power Tools market covers trends, tech innovations, players, and strategies for 2017-2026.

Peak Flow Meter Market- Obtain analysis on the global Peak Flow Meter market through FACT.MR's latest report covering competitive analysis, regions, and segment analysis for 2019-2029.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at FACT.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over a thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the healthcare sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest medical devices market reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

PR- https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1580/global-medical-dynamometer-market

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602985/Medical-Dynamometers-Market-to-Display-77-CAGR-through-2026-Growing-Popularity-of-Ergonomic-Therapeutic-Approaches-to-Orthopedics-Drives-Demand