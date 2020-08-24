betterU Education Corp.: betterU Launches European Operations

betterU completes incorporation of betterU Europe Inc.

betterU launches Europe SaaS B2B platform

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / betterU Education Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BTRU) (Frankfurt:5OGA) (the "Company" or "betterU") is pleased to announce the successful launch of betterU Europe Inc. (BUI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, based in Dublin, Ireland. BUI has been established to facilitate and support a growing level of interest for online learning across European countries.

The e-learning market in Europe is poised to grow by $ 24.23 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications and a rise in adoption of digital platform-enabled education.

BUI will also support several initiatives current under development including opportunities for non-dilutive investment and EU subsidies as well as several possible strategic partnerships. The Company has also recently launched https://betteruskills.com/en/ as part of its marketing efforts to support awareness and access to BUI services for European companies.

About betterU Education Corp.

betterU is an education-to-employment technology company offering an end-to-end solution leveraging business intelligence to automate skilling, reskilling and upskilling for companies operating on domestic and global scales. The Company supports the industry by providing them with everything an organization needs to launch and manage proper skills development programs so that they can focus on what really matters, their people!

Most companies spent too much time trying to source, integrate, customize and deliver fragmented skills development programs across their organization, when they should be focused solely on supporting their people. betterU's integrated platform brings together the right technology, growing content library, customization, language options and is the most efficient affordable solution on the market. We don't sell content, we help build better people.

For more information, please visit https://corporate.betteru.ca/corporate-gov/

Contact:

Brad Loiselle, CEO

1-613-695-4100

bloiselle@betteru.ca

betterU Education Corp.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@betteru.ca

