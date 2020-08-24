Anzeige
The Bevelled Edge is an Eight-Year Consumer Choice Award Winner in the Region of Regina and the Category of Countertops.

REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / The Bevelled Edge is a family business based in Regina. We manufacture and install countertops and cabinets in Regina and throughout Southern Saskatchewan. 2020 is our twentieth anniversary.

What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

Winning Consumer Choice Award for 8 consecutive years is a validation of our vision to build a quality product and to make our customers happy with top notch installation and service. The notoriety gives customers confidence that they are dealing with a reputable and reliable company.

Contact Information:

1145 Rose Street
Regina, Saskatchewan, S4R 1Z5
Phone: 306-790-8488
Email: sales@btops.ca
Website: www.thebevellededge.com
Facebook: The Bevelled Edge
Twitter: @BevelledEdgeYQR

