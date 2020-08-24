REGINA, SK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / The Bevelled Edge is a family business based in Regina. We manufacture and install countertops and cabinets in Regina and throughout Southern Saskatchewan. 2020 is our twentieth anniversary.

What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you?

Winning Consumer Choice Award for 8 consecutive years is a validation of our vision to build a quality product and to make our customers happy with top notch installation and service. The notoriety gives customers confidence that they are dealing with a reputable and reliable company.

Contact Information:

1145 Rose Street

Regina, Saskatchewan, S4R 1Z5

Phone: 306-790-8488

Email: sales@btops.ca

Website: www.thebevellededge.com

Facebook: The Bevelled Edge

Twitter: @BevelledEdgeYQR

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602098/The-Bevelled-Edge-is-an-Eight-Year-Consumer-Choice-Award-Winner-in-the-Region-of-Regina-and-the-Category-of-Countertops