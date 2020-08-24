Discover the Untapped Revenue Potential of Cinema in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Frost & Sullivan's Digital Media team to explore the cinema exhibition market in KSA and outline strategies for growth during upcoming webinar

SANTA CLARA, California, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The loosening of restrictions on the media and entertainment sector by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has fueled the demand for public viewing of cinema in theaters. This positive development has created revenue generation opportunities for several stakeholders in the ecosystem, both nationally and internationally, as the region is one of few in the world where cinema exhibition is a new business. To help navigate this emergent market, our Digital Media team will provide insight on the near- to long-term growth opportunities present in KSA against a backdrop of challenges, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic and stiff competition faced from over-the-top (OTT) players.

Join Frost & Sullivan Director Saurabh Verma, accompanied by Runaway Insights expertsSailesh Dave and Neil Dave, for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "Cinema Exhibition Business in KSA: Strategies for Revenue Generation & Growth," on September 1 at 3 p.m. GST. The briefing will shed light on key innovative development strategies that can be launched by cinema chain operators to effectively enter the market in KSA and sustain long-term progress and profitability.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/4do

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Understand the role analytics and big data will play in the theatrical exhibition business in KSA.

and will play in the theatrical exhibition business in KSA. Decipher if and how cinema chain operators can co-exist with OTT platforms .

. Discover why KSA is the destination for future investments by real estate developers, cinema equipment and technology providers, and distribution and marketing companies.

by real estate developers, cinema equipment and technology providers, and distribution and marketing companies. Identify how cinema chain operators, independent local content creators, international production houses and studios can effectively capitalize on the immense growth opportunities from theatrical exhibition in KSA.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.



About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Press Contact:

Jaylon Brinkley

Frost & Sullivan

+1 (210) 247 2481

jaylon.brinkley@frost.com