The global galley equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 1.33 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005032/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Galley Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Galley Equipment Market Analysis Report by Application (Marine and Aviation) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/galley-equipment-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing demand for lightweight galley equipment. In addition, the growing number of passenger travels is anticipated to boost the growth of the Galley Equipment Market.

Commercial aircraft and ship manufacturers are focusing more on installing lightweight galley equipment that will significantly reduce the load on board. Galley equipment vendors are customizing the design, construction, and technology to suit the end-user demand. For instance, Bucher Group provides aluminum galley frame structure, which reduces the overall weight of the galley significantly. The company uses an anodized aluminum frame with powder-coated panels that give the galley greater stability and longer lifespan. Bucher's galley system frame is claimed to protect the structure from corrosion for at least 15 years. In addition, some of the leading commercial aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing prefer the lightweight galley systems provided by Bucher Group in their new aircraft. Thus, the growing demand for lightweight galley equipment will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Galley Equipment Companies:

Aerolux Ltd.

Aerolux Ltd. has business operations under three segments: beverage makers, refrigerators and freezers, and ovens and cookers. The company offers products such as AL-CB28-101 Series Beverage Maker, AL-EX15-200E Series Espresso Maker, and AL-RA15-001 Series Rail Assembly.

Astronics Corp.

Astronics Corp. operates its business through two segments: aerospace and test systems. The company offers DFCU for galleys.

Bucher Leichtbau AG

Bucher Leichtbau AG has business operations under various segments such as catering, cabin, medical systems, VIP interior, and AL.CARTS. The company offers refrigerators and beverage makers for aircraft.

Diehl Stiftung Co. KG

Diehl Stiftung Co. KG operates its business through various segments such as metall, controls, defense, aviation, and metering. The company offers Smart Galley with intelligent control.

GN Espace Galley Solutions Ltd.

GN Espace Galley Solutions Ltd. has business operations under various segments such as marine gas cookers; yacht galley ovens, hobs; and microwaves. sinks and taps; vacuum storage systems; gastronorm containers; wonderbag eco cookers. The company offers Levante, Oceanchef, and Oceanchef XL.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Galley Equipment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Marine

Aviation

Galley Equipment Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

MEA

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005032/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/