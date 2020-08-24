Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 86170 Million by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Printed Circuit Board market has expanded steadily over the last few years, majorly due to the continuous growth of consumer electronic products and the growing demand for PCBs in all electronics and electrical equipment.

The global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market size is projected to reach USD 86170 Million by 2026, from USD 70920 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

This study focuses on the volume and value of the Printed Circuit Board ( PCB) at the global, national, and enterprise levels. From a global viewpoint, this study reflects the overall market size of the Printed Circuit Board ( PCB) by evaluating historical data and expectations for the future. The study focuses on North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-10S1424/Global_PCB_Printed_Circuit_Board

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD MARKET SIZE

The use of PCBs in connected vehicles is expected to increase the growth of Printed Circuit Board Market Size. Connected vehicles are fitted with wired and wireless technology that allows them to easily attach to computing devices such as smartphones. Using such technology, drivers can unlock their vehicles, start the vehicle remotely, test the battery status of their electric cars, and monitor their vehicles using smartphones.

Furthermore, the growth of Printed Circuit Board Market Size has been driven by demand for mobile devices such as smartphones, smartwatches, and other products.

Due to the constraints and delays in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China, impacted the development of printed circuit boards. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, companies have not made major changes to their production capacity, but there are some supply chain problems with weak demand in China. The effect of reduced demand will be evident in the revenues of PCB manufacturers during the 2Q of 2020.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-10S1424/global-pcb-printed-circuit-board

PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest Printed Circuit Board Market share during the forecast period. Major factors driving the growth of PCB market size in this region include a boom in the consumer electronics market, IoT's increasing popularity and rising applications in the automotive industry. Enhanced performance and packaging flexibility of PCBs will lead to their success in future interconnectivity solutions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This rapid growth in the Asia-Pacific region is due to several semiconductor manufacturers' presence, an increase in the adoption of smart devices.

Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-10S1424/Global_PCB_Printed_Circuit_Board

PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segment by Type

Single Panel

Double Panel

Multilayer Panel

By Application:

TVs

Digital Cameras

MP3 Players

Other

Top Companies In The Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Industry

Based on our research on the printed circuit board market, it is very clear that the global market for PCBs is already in a stage of technical maturity, and no technical substitutes are available in the long term.

Large corporations dominate the market for PCB. Rivalry among the top players is strong, and together they account for 30 percent of the overall PCB market share. The major cost drivers of the printed circuit board are Panel size, construction/complexity, number of layers, holes (size & quantity), and technical factors.

Some of the top companies in the Printed Printed Circuit Board Market are:

Ibiden

Nippon Mektron

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Tripod Technology

TTM Technologies

Unimicron Technology

Young Poong Electronics

Zhen Ding Technology Holding

CMK

Daeduck Electronics

Hannstar Board Technology

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Multek

Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board

Others.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-10S1424&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-10S1424&lic=enterprise-user

SIMILAR REPORTS

?Automotive Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Report

Major factors that are fuelling the growth of Automotive Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market size is raising integration of convenience, advanced safety and comfort systems in cars, growing demand for electric vehicles, rise in demand for infotainment systems.

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China, and Japan. The report has been curated after observing and studying factors that determine regional growth, such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-24V1465/global-automotive-printed-circuit-board-pcb

?High-Density Interconnect (HDI) PCB Market Report

The global HDI PCB market was valued at USD 9,491.0 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 22,258.8 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest revenue share of USD 4555.7 Million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD 9971.9 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-4F303/high-density-interconnect-hdi-pcb

?Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Report

The global Flexible Printed Circuit Board market size is projected to reach USD 15290 Million by 2026, from USD 12760 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

The emergence of multilayer FPCBs and the increasing use of rigid-flex FPCBs are likely to be among the most prominent trends that are fuelling the growth of flexible printed circuit board market size.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0W294/flexible-printed-circuit-board

?Single-Sided Printed Circuit Board Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-3G302/single-sided-printed-circuit-board

?Double Sided Printed Circuit Board Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-31C1557/global-double-sided-printed-circuit

?Multilayer Printed Circuit Board Market Report

The Multilayer Printed Circuit Board (Multilayer Printed-wiring Board) market was valued at 23000 Million USD in 2018 and is projected to reach 26700 Million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-Y299/global-multilayer-printed-circuit-board-multilayer-printed-wiring-board

?Printed Circuit Board Connectors Market Report

The miniaturization of electronic devices is the major factor expected to increase the Printed Circuit Board Connectors Market size.

This report focuses on Printed Circuit Board Connectors volume and value at the global, regional, and company levels. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Printed Circuit Board Connectors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-34P2809/global-printed-circuit-board-connectors

?Electronic Printed Circuit Board Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-20M2930/global-electronic-printed-circuit-board-pcb

?5G Printed Circuit Board Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-23V2482/impact-of-covid-19-outbreak-on-5g-printed-circuit-board-global

?Printed Circuit Board Materials Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-35C2074/global-printed-circuit-board-materials

?Printed Circuit Board Inspection Equipment Market Report

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-29C1572/global-printed-circuit-board-inspection-equipment

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg