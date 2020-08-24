PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Luminar, the global leader in automotive lidar technology powering the introduction of highway autonomy, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Gores Metropoulos, Inc. ("Gores Metropoulos") (Nasdaq: GMHI, GMHIU and GMHIW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, a global investment firm founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, and by an affiliate of Dean Metropoulos of Metropoulos & Co. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will retain the Luminar Technologies, Inc. name and will remain listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "LAZR."Founded in 2012 by CEO Austin Russell, Luminar is the leading autonomous vehicle and lidar technology company for consumer cars and trucking. Luminar is partnered with 7 of the top 10 global automakers and is set to power the introduction of highway self-driving and next-generation safety systems. Over 350 people strong, Luminar has built a new type of lidar from the chip-level up with breakthroughs across all core components. As a result, Luminar has created the only lidar sensor that meets the stringent performance, safety and cost requirements for Level 3-Level 5 autonomous vehicles. Integrating this advanced hardware with Luminar's custom developed software stack enables a turn-key autonomous solution to accelerate widespread adoption with automakers.Starting in 2022, Luminar's hardware and software will be integrated into Volvo's global vehicle platform, the foundation for their next generation of consumer vehicles. In parallel, Luminar's technology will also enable a new benchmark for vehicle safety surpassing today's advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) with proactive safety features."This milestone is pivotal not just for us, but also for the larger automotive industry," said Austin Russell, Founder and CEO of Luminar. "Eight years ago, we took on a problem to which most thought there would be no technically or commercially viable solution. We worked relentlessly to build the tech from the ground up to solve it and partnered directly with the leading global automakers to show the world what's possible. Today, we are making our next industry leap through our new long-term partnership with Gores Metropoulos, a team that has deep experience in technology and automotive and shares our vision of a safe autonomous future powered by Luminar."Alec Gores, CEO of Gores Metropoulos, commented, "Luminar represents a rare opportunity to invest in the leading player in autonomous driving technology for cars and trucks. We are excited to partner with a visionary founder like Austin who has developed from scratch the only lidar technology that meets the most stringent OEM specification requirements for safety and performance. Luminar is well positioned to dominate the autonomous landscape and together, we look forward to shaping the future of automotive transportation."Transaction OverviewThe combined company will have an implied pro forma enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion and an equity value of approximately $3.4 billion at closing. After giving effect to any redemptions by the public stockholders of Gores Metropoulos, the balance of approximately $400 million cash held in Gores Metropoulos, together with the $170 million in immediate financing proceeds, will remain in the company and a portion will be used to pay transaction expenses. As part of the transaction, Luminar's stockholders will receive approximately 271.8 million shares of Gores Metropoulos common stock at closing. The $170 million investment made directly into Luminar is led by institutional investors including Alec Gores, Van Tuyl Companies, Peter Thiel, Volvo Cars Tech Fund, Crescent Cove, Moore Strategic Ventures, Nick & Jill Woodman and VectoIQ, with the majority of the major existing investors participating. Net transaction proceeds will remain in the company and support continued growth across key verticals as Luminar executes on significant production and development opportunities.All current Luminar stockholders will roll the entirety of their existing equity holdings into the combined company. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Luminar and Gores Metropoulos, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions.Following completion of the transaction, Luminar will retain its experienced management team. Founder Austin Russell will continue to serve as CEO and Tom Fennimore will continue to serve as CFO. Alec Gores will join the Luminar board of directors upon closing of the transaction.Luminar today also announced it has scaled its software team with the addition of 16 former members of Samsung's Munich-based DRVLINE platform team that were previously responsible for delivering ADAS functionality to its mobility customers. Luminar will leverage this team to bring a full-stack lidar-based ADAS and Level 4 highway autonomy product offering to market.AdvisorsDeutsche Bank Securities is serving as exclusive financial advisor, lead capital markets advisor and sole private placement agent to Gores Metropoulos. Credit Suisse LLC is serving as additional capital markets advisor and Moelis & Company LLC is acting as additional financial advisor to Gores Metropoulos. Weil, Gotshal & Manges, LLP is acting as legal advisor to Gores Metropoulos.GCA Advisors, LLC and Jefferies Group LLC are serving as financial advisors to Luminar. GCA Advisors, LLC is serving as sole private placement agent on the direct investment into Luminar and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP is acting as legal advisor to Luminar.Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the merger agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K that will contain an investor presentation to be filed by Gores Metropoulos with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.Investor Conference Call InformationManagement of Luminar and Gores Metropoulos will host an investor conference call on August 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. EDT / 7 a.m. PDT to discuss the proposed transaction. The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 820-4544 (domestic toll-free number) or (470) 279-3876 (international) and providing the conference ID: LAZR.The conference call will be accompanied by a detailed investor presentation. For interested investors who wish to participate, the conference call and replay details will be available in the "investor" section of the Luminar website at https://luminartech.com/investors.About LuminarLuminar is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the only lidar and perception platform that meets the industry's stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements. Luminar has rapidly gained 50 industry partners, including 7 of the top 10 global automotive OEMs. Founded in 2012, Luminar is a 350-person team with offices in Palo Alto, Orlando, Colorado Springs, Detroit, and Munich. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.About Gores Metropoulos, Inc.Gores Metropoulos, is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, a global investment firm founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, and by an affiliate of Dean Metropoulos of Metropoulos & Co. Gores Metropoulos was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mr. Gores and Mr. Metropoulos together have more than 65 years of combined experience as entrepreneurs, operators and investors across diverse sectors including industrials, technology, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare and consumer products and services. Over the course of their careers, Mr. Gores and Mr. Metropoulos and their respective teams have invested in more than 180 portfolio companies through varying macroeconomic environments with a consistent, operationally-oriented investment strategy. 