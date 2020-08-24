VIP-Media: How Clarity, Focus And Action Drive Business Success; Entrepreneur, Brian Cristiano Shares His Formula

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Entrepreneurs are looking for ways to deal with the stress and uncertainty of running a business in the era of Covid-19. They are looking for ways to operate and adapt while the economy around them is changing faster than ever. According to renowned business strategist, Brian Cristiano, what they really need is clarity, focus and action.

Today, Brian Cristiano is executive business coach to high-performance entrepreneurs, a growth strategist to celebrities, and the founder and CEO of BOLD Worldwide, but he got his start in the business world at only 16 years old. " I grew up in a risk-averse, middle-class family that wanted me to go to college and find a stable job. But I just knew I wanted to do things differently. I started making skate videos when I was 16, and made over $40,000 on my first deal. Needless to say, I was the black sheep of the family. But entrepreneurship was natural to me, although no one in the family then or today has run business or been an entrepreneur. With no one to follow but a hunger for a different kind of life, I figured it out for myself." Brian recounts.

Brian has helped numerous companies and well-known celebrities grow their brand and bottom line. For almost two decades Brian and BOLD have worked with clients like PepsiCo, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, DirecTV, Microsoft, UFC Gym, Orangetheory, and GE just to name a few. Brian is a business thought leader and keynote speaker having been featured in Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Entrepreneur, Yahoo Finance, Fortune, Digiday, and AdWeek among many others. Drawing upon his entrepreneurial background and business acumen he has the ability to create impact and growth for people and businesses in a short period of time. An ability he says comes from the formula he stumbled upon trying to get his first company out of trouble.

"I made some really big mistakes in my first company 14 years ago and nearly drove the business and myself into bankruptcy. I was a quarter million dollars in debt, sleeping on a couch and renewing my apartment out to strangers just to fight another day." Brian explains. "I remember sitting on the floor looking at an eviction notice and thinking it was over. I hit the point where I had nothing to lose. I could have laid down and died, but something deep inside me refused to give up. So I got up and fought hard. I realized I needed a better strategy. I needed something that could make myself and my business grow quickly to turn it all around. This is how I developed my Clarity, Focus and Action Formula."

CLARITY. "In order to make a big change, you first need to get clear on where you are. It doesn't matter if you're $250k in the hole living on a couch, if you're just trying to get your business to the first million, or if you're an executive of a billion dollar company, you need to be crystal clear on where you are and where you want to be." Brian shares.

FOCUS. "I speak to hundreds of entrepreneurs and executives from startups for Fortune 100s and every one of them that feels uncertainty or stress is unfocused. Sometimes they are focusing on the wrong things and other times they are focused on too many things. But in order to take yourself and your business to the next level you have to focus on the areas that are going to have the 80% impact with a 20% effort. That's hard to do when you're in the weeds. It requires you to step up and out, get a 100,000 foot view and reevaluate yourself and your business. That's why I get brought into companies of all sizes, to see what they can't see quickly and help them refocus." Brian says.

ACTION. "This seems obvious, but it's a bit counterintuitive. When I was living on the couch it wasn't for a lack of action. In fact, I was working extremely hard. We live in a hustle culture right now that makes everyone feel like they should be working harder, for more hours, on more things. That's wrong. Because if you take a ton of action on the wrong things you will never get where you want to go." Brian states.

Cristiano has not allowed the difficulties of 2020 stop him from achieving his goals and growing. He actually sees this year as a major opportunity for the people that are willing to shift their mindset.

"No matter what challenges you or your business are facing right now you can overcome them. No matter how big or small your goals are you can get there regardless of the current economy. You don't have to let outside circumstances control your outcome. You just need to get clear on what you want, focus on the areas that will get you there the fastest and take massive amounts of action." Brian shares.

"I want every business owner, executive and entrepreneur to know that business has changed. That's reality. We're not going back to the way things were. This is going to be a whole new economy. And you can either see this as an opportunity and grow because of it, or you can use it as an excuse to stagnate, contract or worse. It's time to step up, it's time to get really clear on where you want to go and then align yourself with the people who can help you get there. This is not the time to hesitate or wait for things to change. This is the time to take action." Brian says.

