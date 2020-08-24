Learn about the strategic approach to logistics optimization, understand key concepts, and find out how to optimize them in Quantzig's new article

Quantzig today announced the completion of its article that sheds light on pharma logistics optimization.

Key highlights-

Insights on factors impacting the pharma logistics supply chain

Practical recommendations for improving pharma logistics optimization

The current business milieu has forced leading pharma companies to rethink their logistics and distribution processes. But when it comes to logistics operations in the pharma industry, the big question is- 'Where should one invest in improving pharma logistics optimization and driving change?' Though most pharma companies haven't made significant investments, there seems to be a rising cognizance of the role of pharma logistics optimization. Hence, leading pharma companies are now executing focus initiatives in various fields of logistics, including process planning, distribution, and route optimization. To help business leaders tackle these challenges, Quantzig, in its recent article, presents a five-step approach that can help pharma companies optimize their supply chains.

According to the logistics analytics experts at Quantzig, "Optimizing outbound logistics is slowly becoming a strategic priority for pharma companies owing to the rise in industry cost and performance pressures."

Recent collaborations with leading pharma logistics companies have helped our logistics experts to gain a deep understanding of the pharma landscape and the challenges facing companies in the current business setting. Interactions with key stakeholders and decision-makers in the pharma industry have also helped us analyze the pharma logistics landscape and factors impacting key logistics processes.

As per our findings, automating processes and driving innovation in logistics processes can help reduce costs and optimize operations. While the ongoing innovations have brought in waves of transformations, their most significant impact can be felt in the area of circular supply chains. Hence, it's quite evident that pharma logistics optimization not just helps optimize supply chain and logistics processes but plays a crucial role in driving supply chain efficiency. The complete article on pharma logistics optimization is now available https://bit.ly/2Eu0ZGM

Case in point: How Algorithmic Logistics Route Optimization Helped a Pharma Company to Enhance Line Haul Network Efficiency By 3x

A market leader in the preventive healthcare products segment was facing several logistical challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis-led supply chain disruptions. Effective logistics management was a crucial aspect of the client's business structure since they handled temperature-sensitive pharma products that required a temperature-controlled environment to ensure drug safety. They collaborated with Quantzig to leverage logistics analytics to meet their dual objectives and tackle the supply chain disruptions. Quantzig put together a team of advanced logistics route optimization experts, analysts, supply chain network optimization specialists, and digital architects who adopted a comprehensive two-phased approach that helped enhance line-haul network efficiency by 3x, while achieving a 48% improvement in OTIF deliveries.

