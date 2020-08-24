Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider, announces the completion of its recent article that offers comprehensive insights into the growing need to adopt analytics in telecom.

The telecom industry is one that sees a large customer base, but a customer base with dynamic needs and expectations.

Telecom industry players face cut-throat competition, which makes it a challenging industry. In such cases, every decision taken becomes even more crucial. It is, therefore, imperative for every telecom company to make decisions based on data-driven insights to ensure efficient and effective use of business resources. However, analytics can be instrumental in the telecom industry in many ways; some of the significant applications include improving customer satisfaction rate and increasing customer retention rates.

Advanced Analytics techniques, such as ML and predictive analytics, are evolving and becoming beneficial for the telecom industry by helping telcos process vast amounts of data at lower costs and efforts.

According to Quantzig's telecom analytics experts, "Telecommunications companies are locked in a battle for dominance and can benefit from predictive analytics to launch dominant products and services."

Top Four Applications of Advanced Analytics in Telecom

From an important role in improving customer retention rates, maintaining customer records, and billing, technology is allowing telecom industry players to provide world-class services while reducing administrative costs. Advanced analytics in telecom is one such area that is witnessing a steady acceptance in the telecom sector. The growing number of applications of analytics in the telecom industry allows us to understand the future and upcoming innovations in the field of communications. The top four applications of analytics in telecom are-

Improve customer care Diagnosis and recovery Predict the churn rate Develop and launching new products

Advanced analytics technologies are one of the most real-world technical innovations that can transform the complete telecom industry.

