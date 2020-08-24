Breaking the Century-Old Diamond Monopoly Model, Boyet Diamonds' Key to Success

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Some may say that the era of entrepreneurship has come and gone, but change and innovation in business models are still regarded as a prospective indicator of the rise of new industries, and one of the forces driving the further growth of established industries.

Take the sharing economy and mobile payments, both have become global sensations: they have shaped today's new ways of living, such as mobile ordering and delivery, ride-hailing and renting out empty rooms at home. They have also shaped emerging companies such as Uber, Airbnb and Alibaba, companies which also represent significant trends shaping new business models for the future. Having said that, do you know what the hottest and most successful innovative business model in Asia is right now? It's "Boyet Diamond Sharing Program".

Ending the Diamond Market Monopoly New Sharing Economy 2.0: Boyet Creates a New Concept: 'Diamonds for Everyone'.

About 65% of the world's rough diamonds come from Africa, and the company that supplies these, De Beers, has held a 90% share of the global rough diamond market since it was founded in 1888. New diamond discoveries and mining at the end of the twentieth century brought De Beers' market share down to 40%, but the market remained dominated by other major players such as Canada's Rio Tinto Zinc and Russia's Alrosa, who held a monopoly on sales information, which is why diamond prices have remained so prohibitively high.

Through the integration of the industry chain, Shanghai Boyet Jewellery Trading Co., Ltd. has shattered the diamond industry's traditional monopoly marketing model, significantly reducing the exploitation of profits at all levels of the supply chain, and sharing these profits with all customers. The company's profit-sharing model attracts customers to share in and rapidly expand market access, establishing a perfect O2O virtuous business circle model and achieving the ultimate concept of diamonds for everyone. Steeled with the new sales model, it has gained consumers' confidence by creating a profit of 120% to 150% higher than its competitors, making Boyet Jewelry emerged among many high end jerwely brands.

Founded in 2016 in Shanghai, the fashion capital of China, Boyet Diamonds received a AAA credit rating in 2019 and is now listed on the Shanghai Diamond Exchange, preparing quality carat-grade diamonds of perfect cut, high clarity and colour grade with international GIA certificates for the Chinese consumer market.

By leveraging its complete industrial chain, which extends from raw ore mining, cutting, import and export to sales with the New Sharing Economy 2.0, Boyet Diamonds aims to introduce the "Boyet Diamond Sharing Program" in 2020, providing consumers with easy access to a beautiful eternal diamond in a very short time via the sharing economy, bringing to life its concept of 'Diamonds for Everyone'.

Issac Othniel, Chief Executive Officer of Boyet Diamonds, said "In addition to quickly seizing the Asia-Pacific diamond sales market, Boyet Diamonds also plans to partner with many international high-end luxury brands. In 2021, Boyet will launch a limited-edition diamond watch with luxury Frank Muller. In addition to its rapid penetration of the Asia Pacific diamond sales market, Boyet is also actively consolidating all of the Group's resources within China to establish a jewellery processing factory in Guangzhou in July 2020, and has already completed negotiations with The Peninsula Hotel Group to host their flagship stores. This diversified, innovative model has helped Boyet to capture the Asia Pacific diamond market and represents a next-generation, successful Sharing Economy 2.0 business model".

To give some context, the Economist Intelligence Unit reports that more than 50% of senior business executives believe that business model innovation is far more important to business success than product or service innovation. Therefore, in order to successfully cross old frontiers and enter uncharted territory, companies require a comprehensive route map to win more rapid market recognition and praise - maps like the "Boyet Diamond Sharing Program", an innovative business model that should not be underestimated.

