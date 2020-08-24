Anzeige
Montag, 24.08.2020
Breaking News: Doppel-Milliarden-Touch für diesen Pennystock!
GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: District Court rules in favour of GrandVision

Claims made by EssilorLuxottica fully dismissed

Schiphol, The Netherlands, 24 August 2020. Today, the District Court has in summary proceedings dismissed all claims made by EssilorLuxottica SA (Euronext: EL) to receive additional documentation mainly in relation to GrandVision NV's (Euronext: GVNV) actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on its business.

The arbitration proceedings initiated by GrandVision against EssilorLuxottica, as communicated on 30 July 2020, are proceeding as planned. These proceedings are confidential and behind closed doors.

GrandVision continues to support EssilorLuxottica with the shared objective to obtain regulatory approval for the closure of the Transaction within 12 to 24 months from the announcement date of 31 July 2019.

Attachment

  • GrandVision Press Release 24 August (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7c7b50bd-5985-4b7c-b609-a0123e87740d)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
