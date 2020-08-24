Digital Ally, Inc.: Digital Ally, Inc to Present at The LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday September 3rd at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST. Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, will be presenting to a live virtual audience.

Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, stated "We are happy to take this opportunity presented by LD Micro to share our continued excitement about 2020 and discuss our new product lines in response to the ongoing pandemic. The uniqueness of the virtual conference will allow for us to reach a wide variety of investors that otherwise may not have attended the conference. We look forward to sharing our story."

Register here: https://ld500.ldmicro.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Digital Ally's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/DGLY

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally's complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally recently launched two new product lines including a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company's ThermoVu brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company's Shield brand. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact Information:

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com

