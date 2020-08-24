Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US4282951098 Hexindai Inc. 24.08.2020 US4282952088 Hexindai Inc. 25.08.2020 Tausch 3:1

GB00B9F4MT28 Netscientific PLC 24.08.2020 GB00BN4R5Q82 Netscientific PLC 25.08.2020 Tausch 10:1

SE0013256682 Kinnevik AB 24.08.2020 SE0014684528 Kinnevik AB 25.08.2020 Tausch 1:1

CA9599072050 Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. 24.08.2020 CA9599073041 Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. 25.08.2020 Tausch 3:1

CA5443121010 Los Andes Copper Ltd. 24.08.2020 CA5443122000 Los Andes Copper Ltd. 25.08.2020 Tausch 10:1

CA37890Y2096 Global Energy Metals Corp. 24.08.2020 CA37890Y3086 Global Energy Metals Corp. 25.08.2020 Tausch 10:1

