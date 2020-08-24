Like many other industries, the semiconductor industry has struggled to cope with the sudden market changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Semiconductor companies are struggling to overcome this crisis while faced with challenges such as reduced demand, monetary losses, more stringent workforce safety requirements, and dynamic consumer behavior. Therefore, semiconductor industry leaders are now focusing on heading into the post-COVID era with new strengths. With a deeper understanding of their market and the necessary M&A support, many top semiconductor industry players are prepared for the new normal. Infiniti's M&A support services enable companies and investors to make appropriate business decisions and stay updated on all market dynamics. This helps strategize for upcoming market trends, gain insights into consumer behavior, and prepare for forecasted market challenges. To leverage our expertise in M&A support for the semiconductor industry, and champion the new normal, request a free proposal.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen, the semiconductor industry faces significant monetary losses and a substantial decrease in revenue. Reduced demand in major end application segments has been one of the major causes of these losses in the semiconductor industry. Having focused on employee safety through the pandemic, semiconductor industry leaders are now shifting their focus to preparing for the new normal in the post-COVID era. Infiniti's industry experts found that the best way forward for semiconductor companies is to invest in smart manufacturing, and other major digital market trends, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A). This path is highly crucial for the semiconductor industry to grow; however, it is equally important to have the ideal approach towards M&A. In their recent article, Infiniti's experts have discussed the four major end application segments affecting the market, the future of the semiconductor industry, and the need for M&A support.

After witnessing years of steady growth, the semiconductor industry suffered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. A sudden decrease in sales of various end-use segments, accompanied by restraints on manufacturing and business operations, led to significant losses for semiconductor companies. For this reason, there has been a recent increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) within the industry," says a semiconductor industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti's experts identified the following four end application segments as the most negatively impactful on the semiconductor industry during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Upgrades of PCs and servers in companies are on hold, while consumers make one-time purchases of laptops and tablets

Reduced GDP has led to a substantial drop in smartphone sales

Even though government incentives are being discussed, demand in the automotive industry has reduced significantly

Unemployment and monetary losses have led to reduced discretionary expenses, and therefore, reduced demand for consumer electronics

