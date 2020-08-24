VIP-Media: No Time For Competition: Robert Syslo Jr, Founder And CEO Of Syslo Ventures, Conquers The Production World

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / From a rough home to dropping out of college, to homelessness and bad relationships, Robert Syslo Jr has faced it all in his pursuit of conquering the film industry. Today, he is proud to be the founder and CEO of Syslo Ventures. His advertising, marketing, and production company specializing in everything from high-end video production, social media management, social media advertising, brand development, branding and promotion training, website design, and graphic design. They currently service over 350 clients worldwide.

While living in Miami, Robert landed a gig off of Craigslist that jump-started his whole career. The job was with Grant Cardone, and it exposed him to the world of high life living, luxury jets, and entrepreneurs and successful business owners. It was then that everything clicked into place.

"I realized this is what I was missing - business skills. I also got involved in personal development. As I was helping film and create for Cardone, I learned sales and quickly became one of the top producers there. Being exposed to all these entrepreneurs and successful business people got me inspired. I began to wonder if I could do this on my own. The decision to leave began to come into view. I had thought about it before, but didn't know if I could handle it," Robert recalls.

Robert left his job with Grant Cardone to set out on his own. One year and 8 months later, Robert is currently reaching around 3 million people per month, and was listed as one of the top business leaders to follow in 2020 by Yahoo Finance. His online training program, Promotion Secrets Revealed, is an accretion of everything that needs to be fixed for marketing and the solutions that provide results, without the need for a Ferrari or Private Jet. Robert has personally trained over 400 people per week on coaching calls.

Getting into the production business was an easy call for Robert; he had always been interested in video production and communication.

"The ability to create an effect with videos, design, lighting, music was something I found compelling. Ever since I was 14 years old, I got involved in a project at school where we had to film and edit a period piece, the 1960's. From there, I watched the guys who edited this together. I was hooked. From that point forward, I just practiced and taught myself everything, how to film, how to promote, communicate, edit, and create stories," Robert says.

Robert brings this self-motivated attitude into everything he does. Knowing all the skills that go into production, he focuses on tailoring approaches to each individual project, making sure he works toward the best outcome.

"My business was founded on the principle, that there are so many levels involved with creating content and communicating out in the marketplace, no one person can be placed through a cookie-cutter system, instead we have to explore all the knowledge the person knows, all the problems that a product solves within a specific marketplace, and all other considerations and objections that would prevent someone from purchasing," Robert explains.

Robert also focuses on keeping his customer and people first. Realizing the importance of communication keeps his business on the right track.

"if you have a great product, you're an ethical person, and genuinely want to help people, that is what sells, and you want to attract people that respect this. The motivation was to help others communicate more effectively and realize the power, the value, and benefits they bring because of their product," Robert says.

It's this mindset that Robert wants to pass on to others hoping to start their own business. By serving others and staying true to yourself, Robert knows you can't go wrong.

"My advice for those trying to start their own business is simply this, keep it ethical, and keep your integrity in place. What does that mean? It means that whatever you decide to do, you make sure that it is something that truly helps others. A business should not inflict pain or cause pain for others; it should be an exchangeable way out of a situation for others," Robert says.

While other entrepreneurs might see this mindset as their differentiating factor in the marketplace, Robert doesn't even think about the competition. He knows other people in the field have no bearing on his products, services, or the company he has worked so hard to build.

"Instead of spending time or wasting resources on watching the competition, I can reinvest that time into my own personal development, the further development of my products, enhancing the service I provide to my customers, and enhancing my team. I view competition as a distraction and an invitation to self-inflicted pain and unwarranted comparisons that could entirely degrade my direction in business. I respect myself too much to do that," Robert explains.

Stay up to date with Robert on Instagram, and make sure to check out Syslo Ventures on their website.

