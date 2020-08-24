VIP-Media: Here Is Why NewRez LLC Is One Of The Top Mortgage Companies To Work For, And Why You Should Join Their Team

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Please tell us about your company

NewRez LLC (NewRez) is a leading nationwide mortgage lender and servicer. As a lender, NewRez focuses on offering a breadth of industry-leading products, supported by a loan process that blends both human interaction and the benefits of technology into an unparalleled customer experience. Founded in 2008 and licensed to lend in 49 states, NewRez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, and operates multiple lending channels, including Correspondent Lending, Wholesale, Direct-to-Consumer, Retail, and a network of joint venture partners. The servicing business operates through NewRez's servicing division, which consists of its performing loan servicing division, NewRez Servicing, and its special servicing division, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. NewRez also has several affiliates that perform various services in the mortgage and real estate industries. These include Avenue 365 Lender Services, LLC, a title agency, and E Street Appraisal Management LLC, an appraisal management company. NewRez is a member of the New Residential Investment Corp. Family. NewRez regularly appears well ranked on industry listings, including recognition as part of Mortgage Executive Magazine's List of 50 Best Companies to Work For, as voted on by our own NewRez originators! The firm has over 150 locations nationwide, lends in 49 states (plus D.C.), and is an approved lender and servicer by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD. More information is available at www.newrez.com.

How is your organization innovating?

NewRez recently announced a strategic relationship with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM (customer relationship management) technology. NewRez will transform its lending experience by deploying Salesforce mortgage products to connect its loan origination, servicing, and marketing efforts. With a single view of the borrower across every touchpoint, NewRez will be able to deliver highly-differentiated, consistent, and personalized experiences for its loan applicants and Homeowners. NewRez's new streamlined platform will also help the organization increase sales efficiencies and employee productivity to drive sustainable, profitable growth. As a premier user of the Mortgage Innovation for Financial Services Cloud and new industry design advisor, NewRez will continue collaborating with Salesforce to design, innovate, and further enhance its digital mortgage and lending solutions.

How does your organization build community?

At NewRez, we recognize that home finance and loan servicing are part of something much larger. We're really in the business of building and supporting communities, and because of this, NewRez created a community investment initiative called NewRez NOW (Neighborhood Outreach Works). Through NewRez NOW, we are invested in the health, vibrancy, and sustainability of our communities through charitable contribution, outreach, and participation.

Formally launched in January 2020, NewRez NOW includes a variety of components that support community investment at the corporate level, as well as promote active participation by our employees in causes that are close to their hearts. From corporate donations and grants to individual fundraisers and employee volunteerism, our goal is to support nonprofit activities that build strong communities.

Humanitarian Councils

Our larger offices have teams of volunteer employees who coordinate location-specific charitable initiatives. 100% employee-driven, they focus on everything from national-level fundraising efforts to local nonprofits.

Volunteer Time Off

NewRez encourages our employees to become involved in their communities, lending their volunteer support to programs that positively impact the quality of life for those within those communities, and enrich the lives of our employees themselves. Employees may utilize up to 8 hours per calendar year to participate in volunteerism with eligible non-profit organizations.

Employee Giving Portal

NewRez hosts a giving portal through which we'll match monetary employee donations to eligible nonprofit organizations. Our standard match is dollar-for-dollar, up to $250 per employee each calendar year!

Grant Programs

NewRez designates funds - up to $250,000 in 2020 - to support an employee grant program. Employees, as individuals or as teams, may apply for financial support of nonprofit work through our giving portal.

Provide examples of how your employees cheer each other on.

1.) DAILY - We can support one another on a daily basis through SPARK, a points-based recognition program. Each employee starts the quarter with a fresh bank of awards to give out. By earning and sending SPARK points to one another in a social format, employees can see successes and recognition across the organization. Points earned through the program are redeemed for rewards, including gift cards to your favorite place to shop and eat. Points earned can also be converted back into points to be awarded - so you can share your rewards with others as well!

2.) QUARTERLY - On a quarterly basis, employees can nominate colleagues and peers who they know to be contributing to their communities in a significant way. Through the NewRez NOW partnership with Multiplying Good, a long-standing national nonprofit dedicated to promoting and celebrating public service, we can honor those who put others first through a program called the Jefferson Awards Foundation (JAF). Those receiving Jefferson Awards are empowered to do more while their stories of extraordinary public service inspire others to action. We recently announced the Director of Training and Development of our servicing division, Donnie Gravely, as the recipient of the company's inaugural JAF Champion award. https://www.newrez.com/press-news/newrez-issues-first-annual-employee-service-award-through-multiplying-good-partnership/

3.) ANNUALLY - Annually, a select group of employees are chosen to receive the Presidents' Award, a recognition program based on contributions to the organization over the course of the previous year. These awards are designed to recognize associates who go far beyond the bounds of their defined jobs, exemplify our mission statement, and make our family of companies better. President's Award winners are invited to join the annual President's Club Trip, which includes the top sales and operations employees from each of our four business channels. Prior awards trip destinations have included Mexico and Dominican Republic.

How is your organization building great teams?

The NewRez Organization Development department is dedicated to ensuring that the onboarding process is not only thorough but also involves acclimating new hires to the team and the company culture in a meaningful way. Training starts at the corporate level and is continued by department leaders and peers via tenured employees. Since the spread of COVID-19 and the transition to a remote work environment, NewRez has implemented new onboarding processes to enhance a cohesive and collaborative team atmosphere.

Our Chief Human Resources Officer, Liz Monahan, authored an article this spring about the creativity that NewRez is using in order to hire the best and the brightest in this highly competitive recruiting environment.

https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/74362/building-diversity-among-ranks-requires-thinking

