Quisitive to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc., ("Quisitive", or the "Company") (TSX-V:QUIS), announces that it will be presenting at the LD 500 Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 1st at 9:00AM (PST) / 12:00PM (EST), and will host virtual one-on-one meetings with interested investors throughout the conference, which runs September 1-4. To register, or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, visit ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com.

During the presentation, Quisitive's CEO Mike Reinhart will provide an overview of its Microsoft Cloud Solutions business, present an update on its LedgerPay payment intelligence platform, as well as discuss its Q2 2020 Financial Results (to be released on August 26, 2020 after market close).

Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website: https://quisitive.com/investor-relations/reporting/.

Chris Lahiji, founder of LD Micro, states, "Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside."

ABOUT LD MICRO

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

ABOUT QUISITIVE:

Quisitive is a premier Microsoft solutions provider that helps enterprise organizations move, operate and innovate in the Microsoft cloud: Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft O365. Quisitive also provides proprietary Software as a Service ("SaaS") solutions, such as CRG emPerform and LedgerPay that complement the Microsoft platform. Quisitive serves clients globally with offices in Austin, TX; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Minneapolis, MN; Silicon Valley, CA; Washington, DC; Ottawa, ON; Toronto, ON and Hyderabad, India. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.

Mike Reinhart

Chief Executive Officer and Director

mike.reinhart@quisitive.com

