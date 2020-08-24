Meet Ben Hochheiser and Zachary Kayal, Co-Founders of Blade Marketing LLC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Ben Hochheiser is an American serial entrepreneur who currently owns and runs various businesses. Specializing in digital marketing and real estate, Ben is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in his age group. He is the Co-Founder of Blade Marketing, and is in the process of launching 2 partner agencies in conjunction with Blade. Ben's many endeavors are driven by his passion for helping business owners and entrepreneurs. Ben Hochheiser's goal is to raise the quality of marketing and ensure that entrepreneurs have the resources they need to develop large, successful corporations.

Ben Hochheiser Co-Founded his business Blade Marketing LLC with Zachary Kayal who is a great businessman himself. Ben and Zachary work very well together and have different skill sets and perspectives which is what makes them successful. However as two young entrepreneurs, it was far from easy balancing work life with social life and keeping their mentality in check. Ben and Zachary emphasize the fact that you need to be fully invested in yourself and your business in order to see success.

Ben Hochheiser and Zachary Kayal are young, motivated, entrepreneurs who want to influence others. Marketing is a very dense and competitive industry which is why them and anyone else in the industry needs to make their business stand out. Ben and Zachary pride themselves on being different with their unmatched customer service. They genuinely take the time to know each client and walk them through the process to help grow to new levels. Ben Hochheiser describes one of Blade Marketing's biggest assets as their communication systems because they always do what needs to get done to help their clients cut through the competition.

The team at Blade Marketing are elite professionals who specialize in digital marketing, social media branding strategy, and more! After initially speaking with you, they will custom tailor a digital marketing plan to help each customer reach their goals. Professionalism and Communication is Ben & Zachary's first priority. They strive to always leave their clients satisfied every step of the way.

Ben Hochheiser and Zachary Kayal are determined to provide a valuable service while keeping the customers' needs a top priority. Young people tend to try to make money without providing much value to others. This is why Blade Marketing prides themselves on taking initiative and proving the value their company provides in the marketplace to clients and others. To learn more about Ben Hochheiser, Zachary Kayal, and their business, click here.

