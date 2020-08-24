PHARMANEST: PharmaNest Announces New Pre-Clinical and Clinical NASH Data to Be Presented at the EASL | Digital International Liver Congress 2020

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / ?????PharmaNest is an image analysis company focused in the development and validation of novel standards for the quantification of Fibrosis and associated histological features for drug discovery and development. Recently, PharmaNest announced the launch of its FibroNest cloud-based and multi-vendor platform for the automated quantification of Fibrosis for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) from digital images of stained tissues, and for research-only-use project at this time.

FibroNest cloud-based image analysis tool provides the most advanced cloud-based phenotypic image analysis and translational platform for the automated quantification of fibrosis and associated histological features for NASH and for other fibrotic conditions in drug discovery and drug development projects.

As a multi-vendor platform, FibroNest is compatible with all kinds of formats of digital images of tissues and biopsies digital images from conventional digital pathology stained slides (Picro Sirius Red, Trichrome or Antibody stains for fibrosis) acquired by FDA-approved digital pathology slides scanners.

The Platform has been engineered to quantify the fibrosis phenotype in three phenotypic dimensions including more than 40 traits and +350 parameters. The model has been validated to establish a continuous score for the assessment of the severity and progression of fibrosis in 20+ pre-clinical models and most recently in clinical PBC, Adult NASH and Pediatric NASH, but it remains as an investigational tool at this stage. The Fibrosis-associated histological features such as Steatosis, lobular inflammation and hepatocellular ballooning are also automatically quantified by FibroNest.

Results for the quantification of the severity of fibrosis and steatosis in Adult NASH and its correlation with NASH-CRN fibrosis scores will be presented in collaboration with the Virginia Commonwealth University and Bristol-Myers Squibb. The translational relevance of the translational capabilities of FibroNest is also presented using three distinct pre-clinical fibrosis and NASH models and a NASH Adult cohort, in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb. The utility of FibroNest for the study and evaluation of anti-fibrotic pre-clinical compounds is presented in collaboration with Morphic Therapeutics.

The results will be presented at Digital International Liver Congress 2020 including the following poster presentations and schedule. Please contact PharmaNest to schedule other one-on-one or group presentations over webinar.

#2910 - FRI043 - Friday, August 28, 2020

Evaluation of a novel histology-based fibrosis phenotypic composite score and its correlation with NASH-CRN Fibrosis scores in patients with NASH. Li Chen1, Michael Lung2, Cynthia Behling4, Arun J. Sanyal3, Mathieu Petitjean1 ; 1 PharmaNest, Princeton, NJ, USA; 2 Pacific Rim Pathology, San Diego, CA, USA; 3 Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA, USA; 4 Department of Pediatrics University of California, San Diego, CA, USA

#3971 - FRI242 - Friday, August 28, 2020

Microscopy-based fibrosis phenotypic analysis of rodent and adult NASH cohorts reveal translational traits of fibrosis progression and severity. Li Chen1, Anthony Azzara2, Arun Sanyal3, Mathieu Petitjean1 ; 1PharmaNest, Princeton, NJ, USA; 2Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Princeton, NJ, USA; 3Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA, USA

#4351 - FRI 243- Friday, August 28, 2020

Fibrosis phenotypic analysis of collagen stained liver histology sections discern anti-fibrotic agents in DDC- induced cholangitis mouse model. Li Chen1, Richard Chen2, Liangsu Wang2, Mathieu Petitjean1; 1Pharmanest, Princeton, NJ, USA; 2Morphic Therapeutic, Waltham, MA, USA

