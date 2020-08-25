Voyant Beauty, LLC: Voyant Beauty Announces Settlement of Outstanding Claims

HODGKINS, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2020 / Voyant Beauty, a leading manufacturer of personal care and beauty products, announced a settlement with the State of Illinois Attorney General over some unsubstantiated harassment claims previously filed against the Company shortly after its formation.

Under the agreement, Voyant Beauty continues to deny any liability or wrongdoing. As an inclusive organization, Voyant has never tolerated workplace harassment, discrimination, or retaliation of any kind. The Company takes employee health and safety seriously and adheres to strict zero-tolerance policies, always complying with the applicable laws.

"Voyant is pleased to have resolved this situation with the Illinois State Attorney General through a negotiated consent decree." said Ann Miller, Voyant Beauty CHRO " This avoids the unnecessary expense of further litigation and business disruption, allowing Voyant to focus on serving our customers, producing essential products."

Formed in 2019, Voyant Beauty is a leading, full-service partner to the personal care and beauty industry serving customers at every stage of the brand lifecycle. Headquartered outside of Chicago, Voyant Beauty operates an integrated network of innovation and 15 manufacturing facilities delivering responsive solutions and increased speed to market for leading health and beauty brands. For more information on Voyant, visit voyantbeauty.com.

