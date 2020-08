Beeline Russia, a prominent digital operator with approximately 50 million subscribers, has selected P.I. Works to move towards experience-driven and automated network operations.

The partnership involves the deployment of P.I. Works' 24/7 Automated Network Management solution and its Performance Management solution for Beeline's 2G, 3G and 4G networks with services encompassing radio, transport and core. Initial rollouts began in Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Krasnodar through intelligent operations of Beeline's network.

According to Beeline, early results of the deployment show higher efficiencies in terms of spectrum resources, paving way for faster data speeds and increased service reliability. The deployment also saw major enhancements in Beeline's network performance indicators in terms of capacity, accessibility and throughput. These combined with P.I. Works' long-standing expertise, global experience and best practices have contributed towards making Beeline's network more competitive and customer centric.

Valery Shorzhin, Executive Vice-President for Technological Development, VimpelCom PJSC (brand Beeline), said:

"Network development remains our strategic focus area. LTE network is currently available in Russian cities locating 87% of the country's population, and we continue to spread coverage meeting the interests of our clients through an ambitious network development program. To optimize its built infrastructure, Beeline was the first Russian operator to transfer to the new generation of the SON system. It improved network performance in Moscow, provided high data speeds and increased service reliability. After the system was deployed, mobile Internet speed in Moscow grew by 27%. With the new system at work Beeline will become an even more customer centric company on the telecom and digital technology market."

Zafer Genc, Network Services Director at P.I. Works, said, "As an independent automation vendor, P.I. Works gives utmost priority to its customers' best interests. Our global services expertise, combined with the multi-vendor and -technology automation portfolio, is very well poised to address Beeline's quality, efficiency and transformational requirements. Such capabilities empower us to understand Beeline's existing and future network transformation needs much better and further expand the scope of our partnership with Veon Group."

