The 275 MW (AC)/333 MW (DC) Darlington Point Solar Farm features two synchronous condensers.From pv magazine Australia Australian developer Edify Energy and UK-based investor Octopus have announced that the Darlington Point Solar Farm in the Australian state of New South Wales has become the largest solar farm to be connected to the National Electricity Market (NEM). With two synchronous installed onsite, the 275 MW (AC)/333 MW (DC) solar project is expected to add further system strength in a troubled part of the grid known as the West Murray Zone (WMZ). The Darlington Point project is now allowed ...

