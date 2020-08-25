Researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have identified sites where hydrogen could be produced via PV electrolysis at prices ranging from $1.90/kg to $4.20/kg in the United States by the end of the decade.Green hydrogen generation could become cost-competitive compared to blue hydrogen by the end of the current decade in parts of the United States with good solar resources, according to researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. They presented their findings in "Can Industrial-Scale Solar Hydrogen Supplied from Commodity Technologies Be Cost Competitive by 2030?," ...

