Dienstag, 25.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Die 5-Milliarden-Dollar-Rallye!? Freie Bahn in die Walmart- und Costco-Stores?!
WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.08.2020 | 08:29
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of Hexagon and its Spin Off plans for Hexagon Purus

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 24 August 2020, regarding the intended Spin Off and listing of Hexagon Purus.
Jon Erik Engeset, CEO and Morten Holum, President Hexagon Purus will present Hexagon and the intended Spin Off today, 25 August 2020 in a webcast at 10:00 CEST.

You can follow the presentation hereor via www.hexagongroup.com

A recording of the presentation will be made available on www.hexagongroup.comafter the presentation.


Contacts:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 |david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications, including light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail and backup power solutions.



