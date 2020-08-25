Anzeige
25.08.2020
Spirable Joins the Twitter Official Partner Program to Drive Increased Advertising Performance Through Data-Driven Dynamic Video

- Marketers can automate the creation of highly relevant video ads at scale across Twitter's unique global audience

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirable (www.spirable.com), a leader in dynamic data-driven video advertising, today announced it has become one of the carefully selected companies to join the Twitter Official Partner Program. Official partners are invited on their ability to deliver cutting edge solutions that have a proven track record of delivering value and performance for marketers.

Spirable is used by world leading brands such as Vodafone, Diageo, Boots and Sky Bet to dynamically create highly relevant and engaging video ads that drive performance and increase campaign efficiencies along the entire funnel. This is achieved through its self serve creative platform that combines modular assets with live and contextual data, to automate the creation of thousands of video ads that are tailored to each audience, and delivered across-channel, including Twitter.

Ger O'Meara comments "Twitter enables people to discover what is happening in the world, in real-time. So it makes sense that a brand's video ads on Twitter are also localised, relevant and driven by live data - delivering the same real-time experiences users expect in their timeline. By partnering with Twitter we look forward to driving value for brands through video ads that are vastly more engaging and useful for people."

Using Spirable, brands and agencies can create video ads across channels and formats in minutes, saving huge amounts of time and resource when creating multi-channel campaigns. These ads are enriched with data to make them the most relevant and engaging they can be, driving exceptional performance in the most cost effective way.

