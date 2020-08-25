John Wayne S. III Pushed the Envelope and Now Turns Dreams into Reality Through Londyn Town Pictures

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Hard work and persistence pay off. This kind of life philosophy is the motto of several successful entrepreneurs, businessmen, and prominent personalities. Taking inspiration from many successful people, John Wayne S. III made it a point to give out the best that he can in all his endeavors.

John Wayne S. III is a storyteller, filmmaker, producer, and director of a critically-acclaimed indie film, Red All Over. Thanks to his expertise and experience in multiple aspects of both the film and music industries, his career is booming and has reached over a two-decades-long run. He draws in his audience in the film, music, and TV industries by creating realistic and relatable storylines.

His career did not happen overnight, as he first began as a production assistant for director George Tillman Jr. After working on his film Scenes for the Soul, John decided to explore the music industry's creative world. He began doing PR for producer Steve "Silk" Hurley, and eventually became Director of International A&R, supervising agents in both the UK and Japan.

John Wayne S. III enjoyed growing his knowledge in production, so he teamed up with a Chicago director to produce music videos. It was after wrapping up that project that he decided to start his company, JWS Productions. Since its inception, John Wayne has produced over 200 music videos, 70 commercials, and various media projects.

Always being optimistic, John Wayne strived to reach his goals. After ten years away from the music industry, he was brought on as President and General Manager of DL Records. During his tenure, he guided the record label's trajectory and helped propel its artists into mainstream media. Under his leadership, DL Records generated the hit single, "We Don't Play Dat," by Bodaiga, a masterpiece produced by Lil John and featuring Bun B of UGK.

Eager to return to the field of TV and film production, he rebranded his company, Londyn Town Pictures in 2009. This gave birth to a well-acclaimed documentary entitled the Last Step Before Reality. This documentary followed six young adults, aged 18-20, attending an alternative school.

His next project was the feature film and his directorial debut, Red All Over. The film stars Slim Thug (American Rapper), Donna Biscoe (Hidden Figures, Girls Trip), Charmin Lee (Just Mercy, The Inspectors), and Victor Love (Native Son). This movie tells a story revolving around violence, bullying, mental health, and life lessons that can be learned through hardships and struggles.

During an interview, he was once asked why he pursued a career in filmmaking. John Wayne responded that he wanted to live forever. The only way to ensure this was to make films and television that inspired. Through his works, he wants others to feel enough motivation to keep going amidst adversities and rough times.

Londyn Town Pictures is open to collaborations with indie artists, young filmmakers, writers, and producers. Make sure to check out John Wayne III's remarkable career and works highlighted on the official website of his production company.

Company: Londyn Town Pictures

Email: media@LondynTownPictures.com

Phone number: (281) 584-3894

Website: www.LondynTownPictures.com

SOURCE: Londyn Town Pictures

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603204/John-Wayne-S-III-Pushed-the-Envelope-and-Now-Turns-Dreams-into-Reality-Through-Londyn-Town-Pictures