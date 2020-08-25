PDL BioPharma recently announced an agreement to divest its Noden subsidiary to Stanley Capital for up to $48.25m in cash. $12m is due at deal closure (currently expected in mid-August), with an additional $33m to be paid in quarterly instalments from 2021-23. There could potentially be two contingent payments of $3.25m in total. PDL has also announced that its LENSAR subsidiary has confidentially filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a potential spin-off, which may occur as early as late September, although it is still seeking a strategic transaction.

