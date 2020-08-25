Trina Solar has made a PV cell by directly applying the unmodified i-TOPCon process, originally developed for Cz mono wafers, to cast n-type quasi-mono silicon wafers. It claims the average efficiency, tested in-house with a calibrated reference cell, is 22.98%.Researchers from China's State Key Lab of Photovoltaic Science and Technology, Trina Solar, and Australia-based Amrock Group have published a scientific paper that provides insight into how the panel manufacturer was able to achieve a 23.22% conversion efficiency and an open circuit voltage (Voc) of 711.9 mV for a bifacial polycrystalline ...

