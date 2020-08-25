DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Opening of NAPROTEC LLC in Chattanooga, TN
The capacity exceeds 30.000 tons per annum.
The primary application for Alumina Trihydrate is as flame retardant and smoke suppressor in a wide range of products based on plastics, rubber, adhesives, sealants and coatings.
"The second production site in the USA Nabaltec AG expanding its position as a leading supplier of eco-friendly flame retardant fillers.
With this move, Nabaltec AG is sending a clear and distinct message to its customers and business partners to further strengthen and extend its business relationship in USA", said Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG.
Kontakt Presse:
Simone Schuller
Nabaltec AG
Telefon: +49 9431 53-447
Telefax: +49 9431 798 39 55
E-Mail: presse@nabaltec.de
