Opening of NAPROTEC LLC in Chattanooga, TN



Nabaltec AG is pleased to announce the opening of their newest U.S. production facility Naprotec LLC located in Chattanooga, TN.



Naprotec LLC is a state-of-the-art plant dedicated to the production of a wide range of ground Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) particle distributions, surface modified ground, fine precipitated ATH grades and performance enhanced ATH products.

The capacity exceeds 30.000 tons per annum.

The primary application for Alumina Trihydrate is as flame retardant and smoke suppressor in a wide range of products based on plastics, rubber, adhesives, sealants and coatings.



"The second production site in the USA Nabaltec AG expanding its position as a leading supplier of eco-friendly flame retardant fillers.

With this move, Nabaltec AG is sending a clear and distinct message to its customers and business partners to further strengthen and extend its business relationship in USA", said Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG.



File: Naprotec LLC



