Aqua Sphere, the premier swimming and triathlon equipment brand, today announced World Champion triathlete Mirinda "Rinny" Carfrae is joining the team as a global brand ambassador. As part of the Aqua Sphere team of athletes Carfrae will train and compete utilizing the industry-leading Aqua Sphere range of products from training equipment to performance swimsuits and goggles.

Carfrae, a three-time Ironman World Champion, will help grow the brand globally alongside her husband and fellow World Champion triathlete, Timothy O'Donnell. Carfrae and O'Donnell are part of Aqua Sphere's growing roster of elite athletes that also includes World Champion Terenzo Bozzone, among others.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Aqua Sphere team alongside my husband, Tim. I appreciate the long-term brand vision and I'm confident that Tim and I can make an immediate impact, especially as we embark on product designs heading into 2021," said Carfrae. "Aqua Sphere has a significant global reach and their wide range of categories fit all our training and racing needs. The goggles fit great and have perfect clarity and I can't wait to race in the gear once we start competitions again. Everyone we have worked with at Aqua Sphere shares an amazing passion for the brand and has welcomed us like family. And yes, the kid's goggles are also Izzy approved."

As a leader in the development of new and innovative swim products for athletes of all ages and abilities, Aqua Sphere has tapped Carfrae to endorse its entire product portfolio, including eye protection, swimwear, triathlon wetsuits and speedsuits, and swim fitness and training accessories. She will also contribute her unique perspective and insight to future product innovations.

"Rinny is a world class athlete who is dedicated to her sport and her family, and we are fortunate to have her join our team at Aqua Sphere," said Andrew Gritzbaugh, General Manager of Aqua Lung, the parent company of Aqua Sphere. "As one of the world's most decorated female triathletes, her experience, insights and talent are welcomed assets to the Aqua Sphere brand as we continue to solidify our category leadership position in the triathlon space."

Originally from Australia, and now residing in Boulder, Colo., Carfrae is one of the world's most successful triathletes. She has won three Ironman World Championships in 2010, 2013, and 2014 and her run course record from 2014 still stands today (2:50:26). With over 50 wins at major events throughout the world and seven podium performances at Kona in the span of a decade, Carfrae is recognized as one the of the greatest triathletes of all time.

Carfrae is currently gearing up to compete at Ironman World Championships Kona in 2021.

Established in Genoa, Italy, in 1998, Aqua Sphere is the premier swimming and triathlon equipment brand. With the launch of its cutting-edge Seal Mask-the world's first swim mask, the company set the industry standard and today continues to innovate with a complete range of premium products, including eye protection, swimwear, triathlon wetsuits, speedsuits, swim fitness and training accessories. The designs have gained the respect and loyal following of many celebrities and notable athletes, including the world's most decorated Olympian Michael Phelps, with whom Aqua Sphere has launched Phelps, a global brand of performance swimwear. Alongside its parent company Aqua Lung and supported by an international distribution network, Aqua Sphere has grown into a worldwide enterprise representing unparalleled design, development and manufacturing expertise, with a global footprint in more than 60 countries. For more information, visit: www.AquaSphereSwim.com.

