Kimberly Cloud as the Rising CEO of Blue Cloud Cleaning and Genuinely Michelle Wigs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Kimberly Cloud is a rising entrepreneur with a mission to help others through cleaning. She also pursues her advocacy to help cancer patients and other people suffering from hair problems by providing high-quality wigs. The co-founder and CEO of Blue Cloud Cleaning and Genuinely Michelle wigs is also a strong mental health advocate committed to helping others overcome their mental health problems.

Hailing from Maryland, she moved to Pennsylvania and established two businesses. She is the CEO and Co-founder of Blue Cloud Cleaning, a cleaning agency providing all-around high-quality cleaning services. She is also the founder of Genuinely Michelle Wigs, a business created for women, men, and cancer patients facing the challenges of hair loss.

Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Kimberly Cloud: I began in January after moving from Maryland to Pennsylvania. I had money to blow, but I decided I wanted to have something serious that I could fall back on, which gave me relief in assisting women, men, and all races. I wanted to empower women. So, I invested, and although it has been a long hard road, I have kids, so I need to juggle everything. Without my husband, I would not be able to function or do inspiring things. I am truly blessed to have what I have.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Kimberly Cloud: With my mental health stable, I can tell the people around me that it is alright to have PTSD and still be stable enough to keep themselves busy and happy. When I became sober, I was able to see new enlightenment that I've never felt or heard of before. I want to speak to people who are mentally unstable or substance-abuse survivors who are on the verge of being under the influence once more. Life is still hard, but I look at it like a chess game, a difficult yet fulfilling game.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Kimberly Cloud: Things are not bad. I want to learn, gather advice, and commit to talking to women and men who suffer insecurities. By continuing to make contracts here and there, that is my dedication and commitment. I am watching the final reconstruction phase of my businesses by getting more employees for my companies.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Kimberly Cloud: Well, what would make us stand out is the fact that my employees and I wear t-shirts with business cards printed on for my cleaning business. I am also thrilled as a business owner for having the authority to make calls that are always for my employees. With that in mind, I want Blue Cloud Cleaning and Genuinely Michelle Wigs to be family-oriented with people possessing the necessary positive mentality needed to successfully proceed to the next chapter of their lives.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not "burn out"?

Kimberly Cloud: You have to have "drive" even though some people may tell you that you are crazy. To thrive in business, make sure you research everything. Determine who will become your crew and who is willing to help you.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful to who helped get you to where you are?

Kimberly Cloud: My husband. Without him, I would be lost. I call him my little "Alexo" because he helps me keep up with the dates and personal appointments every day. He always encourages me to continue doing what I'm happy with.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I encourage people to not get into negativity. Otherwise, they are breaking their spirit down. Be true to yourself, and never take anything from anybody. Make sure that you have a plan in life. Lastly, help others feel empowered and courageous.

