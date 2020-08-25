Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
London, August 25
Keystone Investment Trust plc
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
HEADLINE: Third Interim Dividend
The Board is pleased to declare a third interim dividend of 2.4p per ordinary share (2019: 2.4p adjusted for share split), which will be paid on 25 September 2020 to shareholders on the register on 4 September 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 3 September 2020.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
25 August 2020
