Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Alle ausgestochen und neuen SILBER-DISTRIKT erworben! Nächste Raketen-Stufe zündet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.08.2020 | 11:45
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 25

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Third Interim Dividend

The Board is pleased to declare a third interim dividend of 2.4p per ordinary share (2019: 2.4p adjusted for share split), which will be paid on 25 September 2020 to shareholders on the register on 4 September 2020. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 3 September 2020.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

25 August 2020

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.