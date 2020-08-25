Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Presenting at The LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") today announced that CEO Paul Ghezzi will present to investors attending the LD 500 investor conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:40am PST / 1:40pm EST. Mr. Ghezzi will also host one-on-one investor meetings on September 2 and September 4.

"Kontrol Energy is addressing a $100 billion annual problem of commercial building energy waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and air quality monitoring," said Mr. Ghezzi. "As COVID began to impact the operations of our customers, we heard concerns around the aerosolization of the virus and its potential ability to spread indoors. Given our background in monitoring for volatile organic compounds for blue-chip companies across North America, we started to consider a potential solution for detecting COVID in the air. Since March of 2020 we have developed our BioCloud technology prototype, secured government funding that is accelerating the development of BioCloud, and had our first positive lab results. We look forward to discussing these developments and more with investors attending the LD 500 conference."

View Mr. Ghezzi's video presentation here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36650

To book a meeting, register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," said Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

View Kontrol Energy's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/KNR.CN

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world.

What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space.

The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy is one of Canada's fastest growing companies in 2018 and 2019 as ranked by Canadian Business and Maclean's.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

