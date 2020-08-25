Frost & Sullivan Honors Leading Organizations in Asia-Pacific in the 2nd Virtual Ceremony for the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

15 organizations recognized for their exemplary performance and valuable contributions in shaping new trends across Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan honored Asia-Pacific's leading companies at the 18thannual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards on 25 August in the second virtual awards ceremony of the year. A total of 23 awards were presented to organizations for elevating performance benchmarks and for their outstanding achievements in the industry.

These awards were segmented across six major sectors:

Automotive

Energy

Building & Environment Industries

Healthcare

Information & Communication Technologies

Logistics

Congratulating the 2020 winners and recognizing their best-in-class performance, Shivaji Das, Partner and Managing Director, Asia-Pacific, at Frost & Sullivan said: "Against the rapidly evolving business climate, it is imperative that companies today continue to strive and innovate for the future, creating value and driving better business outcomes. Without a doubt, all the deserving recipients here tonight exemplify that positive attitude. They have all done well and excelled in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development, putting them ahead of their competitors."

The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators like market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.

Recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards

Award Titles & Category Award Recipients Regional titles

2020 Asia-Pacific Telecoms Tower Company of the Year edotco Group Sdn Bhd 2020 Asia-Pacific Data Centre Services Provider of the Year Equinix 2020 Asia-Pacific Crowd Analytics for Buildings Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Flow Solutions 2020 Asia-Pacific Logistics Services Provider of the Year Kerry Logistics Network 2020 Asia-Pacific Road Transportation Service Provider of the Year Kerry Logistics Network 2020 Asia-Pacific CRO Company of the Year Novotech Pty Ltd 2020 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Provider of the Year Teleperformance 2020 Asia-Pacific Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Provider of the Year Vonage 2020 Southeast Asia Stem Cell Banking Technology Innovation Leadership Award Medeze 2020 Southeast Asia Organic Food Industry Customer Value Leadership Award ZenxinAgri Food Country titles

2020 Indonesia Cloud Infrastructure Services Provider of the Year Telkomsigma 2020 Malaysia Data Centre Service Provider of the Year AIMS Data Centre 2020 Malaysia Smart Waste Solutions Technology Innovation Award Heng Hiap Industries Sdn. Bhd. 2020 Malaysia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Provider of the Year TDCX 2020 Malaysia Mobile Service Provider of the Year U Mobile Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Contact Center Experience U Mobile Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Dealership Experience U Mobile Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Mobile Experience U Mobile Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Overall Experience U Mobile Excellence in Customer Experience - Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Online Experience U Mobile Excellence In Customer Experience - Banking Industry Philippines - ATM Ambience Experience UnionBank of the Philippines Excellence In Customer Experience - Banking Industry Philippines - Online Experience UnionBank of the Philippines 2020 Thailand Stem Cell Banking Company of the Year Medeze

