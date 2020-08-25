Nephros, Inc.: Nephros to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

Presentation on Tuesday, September 1st at 10:20am ET

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH), a commercial-stage company that develops and sells water purification products and pathogen detection systems to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD 500 virtual investor conference on Tuesday, September 1st at 10:20am ET. Andy Astor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nephros will be presenting to a live audience via webcast.

Register here: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36062

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st - 4th, 2020.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Nephros

Nephros is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets high-performance water purification products and pathogen detection systems for medical and commercial markets.

Nephros ultrafilters are used in hospitals, medical clinics, and commercial facilities to retain bacteria and viruses from water, providing barriers that aid in infection control for showers, sinks, and ice machines. Nephros ultrafilters are also used in dialysis centers to aid in the removal of endotoxins and other biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate in hemodialysis machines.

Nephros pathogen detection systems, including the PluraPath and SequaPath systems, provide near-real time information on bacterial genera, waterborne bacteria, and viruses to medical and water safety professionals. These products integrate Nephros ultrafilters with DNA sequencing and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology.

Nephros commercial filters, including AETHER brand filters, improve the taste and odor of water, and reduce scale build-up in downstream equipment. Nephros and AETHER products are used in the health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets.

For more information about Nephros, please visit its website at www.nephros.com.

