Aehr Test Systems: Aehr to Present at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced that President and CEO Gayn Erickson and CFO Ken Spink are scheduled to present to a live audience at the LD Micro 500 virtual investor conference on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 8:20am Pacific Time (11:20am ET) and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day on September 2nd and 3rd.

The online presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at the investor relations section of Aehr's website at aehr@mkr-group.com. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Aehr, please contact your LD Micro representative.

The LD 500 will take place September 1-4 and will feature some of the most prominent companies in the micro-cap world, with 500 companies expected to provide updates. Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

View Aehr Test Systems' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/AEHR. Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical and memory integrated circuits and has over 2,500 systems installed worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr Test products in package, wafer level, and singulated die/module level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTSTM and FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak® Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both lower power and higher power logic devices as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a new low-cost single-wafer compact test and reliability verification solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The WaferPak contactor contains a unique full wafer probe card capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test and burn-in of full wafers on Aehr Test FOX systems. The DiePak Carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of both bare die and modules. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

SOURCE: Aehr Test Systems via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603163/Aehr-to-Present-at-the-LD-Micro-500-Virtual-Conference