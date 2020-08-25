Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.08.2020
PR Newswire
25.08.2020 | 13:51
TwentyFour Income Fund - Notice of AGM

TwentyFour Income Fund - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, August 25

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)

LEI Number: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
(The "Company")

25 August 2020

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 23 September 2020 at 9.15am.

The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END

© 2020 PR Newswire
