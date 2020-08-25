Seasoned research vet joins company from Shoptalk, where she oversaw research and content

Insider Intelligence today announces that Zia Daniell Wigder is joining the company as senior vice president of content. Wigder, who recently left her position as chief global content officer at Shoptalk, will oversee research and content at Insider Intelligence, the recently named company composed of eMarketer and Business Insider Intelligence.

Wigder will manage a growing team of experienced researchers, analysts, forecasters, and editors a group that has added 30 new members in 2020 alone. She will build upon the company's renowned research in existing coverage areas, including advertising, marketing, media, and retail ecommerce, and lead further development of the financial services and digital health verticals. In addition, Wigder will work closely with eMarketer chief evangelist and co-founder Geoff Ramsey to spotlight the team's work product to clients and the broader market.

"We couldn't be happier that Zia is joining our growing team," said Barbara Peng, president of Insider Intelligence. "Zia has the ideal background and experience to help us continue to make Insider Intelligence a must-read for any company looking to capitalize on the rapid-fire digital transformation impacting all industries."

Wigder has more than 20 years of research and management experience. At Shoptalk, the world's leading conference for retail and ecommerce, Wigder oversaw research and content. Wigder helped grow the company from a four-person startup into the fastest-growing retail conference in the world. She led the launch of the company's original content division, which offers research on transformation in the retail sector based on data, case studies, and analysis.

Prior to Shoptalk, Wigder was vice president and research director at Forrester Research, where she managed a team of analysts covering commerce technologies, payments, and globalization.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Insider Intelligence and to be working with such a phenomenal team. Digital transformation has never been more critical to businesses, and both eMarketer and Business Insider Intelligence are at the forefront of helping companies make this transition. I look forward to bringing my broad experience from venture-backed startups to established research companies to this exciting new role."

Wigder will report to Peng and be based at the company's world headquarters in New York City.

