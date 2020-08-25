ENGlobal Issues Progress Report on Modular Hydrogen Plant for Renewable Energy Facility, First of Its Type Produced in U.S.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of engineered modular solutions, today issued a progress report on the company's contract signed last November to engineer and fabricate a complete hydrogen production facility. This modular process plant will consume approximately 20 percent less feed and fuel gas than conventional hydrogen plants, permitting substantially lower operating costs and a far smaller carbon index.

The engineering and detailed design phase of the hydrogen facility, which will consist of 24 modules and additional supporting structure and pipe supplied by ENGlobal, is expected to be completed by November 2020. The project is currently entering the module fabrication phase, during which all process modules are scheduled to be tested and shipped. This phase is expected to be completed by May 2021.

According to ENGlobal CEO William A. Coskey, P.E., "Our team is proud to report that this important project is currently on schedule and within our estimated cost budget to complete the work. Indicative of our customer's satisfaction with ENGlobal's performance is that we have been awarded additional scope of work, increasing the total value on this project to approximately $25 million - a 15 percent increase over the original award."

"We sincerely appreciate the excellent working relationships we have had with our valued customer and also the collaboration with our process technology provider for this groundbreaking green energy project - the first hydrogen plant of its type in the U.S.," said Bruce Williams, Senior VP. "We look forward to continually expanding our expertise and remaining an innovative leader in the emerging hydrogen economy."

The company will release further details on the status of developing opportunities in this area as events warrant, said Mr. Williams.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal ( ENG ) is a provider of engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Automation and Engineering. ENGlobal's Automation segment provides services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of distributed control, instrumentation and process analytical systems. The Engineering segment provides consulting services for the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering, construction management, and related support services. Within ENGlobal's Automation segment, ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the company's expectations, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions regarding the company's business, the economy and other future conditions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may" and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results could differ materially from the results described in the forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and of the actions taken by governmental authorities, individuals and companies in response to the pandemic on the company's business, financial condition, and results of operations, including on the company's revenues and profitability; (2) the effect of economic downturns and the volatility and level of oil and natural gas prices, including the severe disruptions in the worldwide economy, including the global demand for oil and natural gas, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; (3) the company's ability to realize revenue projected in the company's backlog and the company's ability to collect accounts receivable and process accounts payable in a timely manner; (4) the company's ability to increase the company's backlog, revenue and profitability; (5) the company's ability to realize project awards or contracts on the company's pending proposals, and the timing, scope and amount of any related awards or contracts; (6) the company's ability to retain existing customers and attract new customers; (7) the company's ability to attract and retain key professional personnel; (8) the company's ability to obtain additional financing when needed; (9) the company's dependence on one or a few customers; (10) the risks of internal system failures of the company's information technology systems, whether caused by the company, third-party service providers, intruders or hackers, computer viruses, malicious code, cyber-attacks, phishing and other cyber security problems, natural disasters, power shortages or terrorist attacks; (11) the uncertainties related to the U.S. Government's budgetary process and their effects on the company's long-term U.S. Government contracts; (12) the risk of unexpected liability claims or poor safety performance; (13) the company's reliance on third-party subcontractors and equipment manufacturers; (14) the company's ability to satisfy the continued listing standards of NASDAQ with respect to the company's common stock or to cure any continued listing standard deficiency with respect thereto; and (15) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including U.S. tax laws, with which the company must comply and the associated cost of compliance with such laws and regulations. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ from the company's projected results, please see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Click here to join our email list: http://www.b2i.us/irpass.asp?BzID=702&to=ea&s=0.

CONTACT:

Mark A. Hess

Phone: (281) 878-1000

E-mail: ir@ENGlobal.com

Market Makers - Investor Relations

Jimmy Caplan

512-329-9505

Email: jimmycaplan@me.com

Market Makers - Media Relations

Rick Eisenberg

212-496-6828

Email: eiscom@msn.com

SOURCE: ENGlobal Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603122/ENGlobal-Issues-Progress-Report-on-Modular-Hydrogen-Plant-for-Renewable-Energy-Facility-First-of-Its-Type-Produced-in-US