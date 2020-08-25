The COVID-19 pandemic caused various demand-supply adversities in the food and beverage industry. With a severe impact on the global food supply chain, food service sector, commodity prices, and demand for essential products, companies are struggling to cope with the current and prepare for the future. What is the solution? Infiniti's industry experts studied the recovering market of China, and found significant food and beverage industry trends, for companies to stay ahead of changing consumer behavior. Being aware of these trends can help food and beverage companies prepare for upcoming trends, reduce supply-demand mismatches, gain a competitive edge, and ensure consumer satisfaction. To prepare for upcoming food and beverage industry trends, and gain an unparalleled competitive advantage, request a free proposal.

China's food and beverage industry bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic and is currently working towards recovering from the aftermath. However, the industry is far from normalcy, as consumer behavior and approach towards the F&B industry have changed substantially. With technological advancements, and the introduction of automated, contactless sales amidst the rising food safety concerns, and no contact offline food delivery, the industry has seen significant change. These new food and beverage industry trends are causing Chinese food and beverage companies to develop new initiatives to meet the shift in consumer behavior. Companies across the world will soon witness similar food and beverage industry trends. Therefore, Infiniti's industry experts have identified and highlighted the most significant food and beverage industry trends for companies to expect.

"From the introduction of automated, contactless sales amidst the rising food safety concerns to safe online purchasing and offline food delivery involving 'no-touch' technology, the food and beverage industry seems to be dancing to a very different tune," says a food and beverage industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Infiniti's industry experts identified and discussed the following three significant food and beverage industry trends:

Rise in the demand for easy-to-prep meals

Increasing concern about product safety requires ample transparency and visibility in food and beverage consumers

Online buying has increased in the elderly population, which requires easy-to-use interfaces and clear images

