Patient Safety Movement Foundation Hosts Global Virtual Event On World Patient Safety Day To Mandate Patient Safety Innovation During Pandemic

Today, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation announced Grammy-nominated global pop icon and Go-Gos frontwoman Belinda Carlisle will perform at the Foundation's Unite For Safe Care Virtual Event. The event will be hosted online, available globally, September 17th at 5pm Eastern Daylight Time.

"COVID-19 has exposed the safety gaps in our healthcare system that already cause 200,000 deaths a year. Ensuring better patient and health worker outcomes couldn't be more important than it is in 2020," Carlisle said. "The Patient Safety Movement Foundation's 'Unite For Safe Care' Virtual Event is putting an important spotlight on the crisis and I'm proud to be involved."

Unite For Safe Care is a three-hour virtual event connecting patients, health workers, policymakers, celebrities, and global citizens uniting together to learn how patient and health worker safety can be advanced. This event will include memorials and tributes to honor loved ones no longer with us due to medical harm and a celebration of the patients who have survived medical harm. The program will recognize the frontline workers who are committed to make health care safe.

In June, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation announced the wide-ranging campaign to bring attention to system-wide improvements that will ensure better health worker and patient safety outcomes, called uniteforsafecare. The event will also be joined by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), The Leapfrog Group and International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua) in co-convening the slate of programming.

About the Patient Safety Movement Foundation

Each year, more than 200,000 people die unnecessarily in U.S. hospitals. Worldwide, 4.8 million lives are similarly lost. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) is a global non-profit on a mission to eliminate preventable deaths from hospital errors. PSMF uniquely brings patients and patient advocates, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers together under the same cause. From our Actionable Patient Safety Solutions and industry Open Data Pledge to our World Patient Safety, Science Technology Summit and more, PSMF won't stop fighting until we achieve zero.

For more information, please visit www.patientsafetymovement.org.

About Belinda Carlisle and patient safety

In addition to her activism for LGBT rights and animal rights, Belinda Carlisle has been an advocate for patient safety and better patient outcomes throughout her career. In 2019, she headlined the 7th Annual World Patient Safety, Science, and Technology Summit.

