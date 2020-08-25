Item 9 Labs Corp.: Item 9 Labs Celebrates One Year of Cocktails Vaporization Line With Summer Series Release

Unique to the Cannabis Industry, Item 9 Labs' Cocktails Line Offers Bar-Goers All The Taste Without The Bar, Ideal for the Current COVID-19 Pandemic Environment

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 25, 2020 / Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQB:INLB) ("Item 9 Labs" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated cannabis operator that produces premium products, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of their industry-first Cocktails vaporization pens with the release of three new Summer Series flavors.

The Cocktails Summer Series release features Margarita, Mimosa, and Sangria - joining mainstays Blackberry Mojito, Old Fashioned, No Laws: Hard Soda, Piña Colada, and Strawberry Daiquiri.

Cocktails - featuring rechargeable, disposable pens flavored like popular drinks - are created by blending organically grown terpenes with distilled Delta 9 THC produced in-house. Available in 300mg all-in-one devices, they're geared toward on-the-go patients looking for options that don't require separate batteries or special hardware.

Initially developed as a way to bring familiar tastes into adult-use cannabis markets for weekender moments and celebrations with friends, Cocktails' ever-increasing flavors have led to a sales surge as patients flock to them, seeking a bridge between alcohol and cannabis consumption - without worrying about mixing the two.

"The Summer Series has received an overwhelmingly positive response among patients and bud tenders alike - the new flavors are easily a favorite of theirs across the Cocktails line," Item 9 Labs Vice President of Marketing Kyle Jennings said.

"Arizona patients are always looking for something new, and the simplicity of the Cocktails line allows us to deliver hit after hit each holiday season or special occasion," Jennings added, noting that the Company has also released seasonal flavors alongside Christmas, Fat Tuesday, and St. Patrick's Day.

Beyond the debut of the Summer Series, Item 9 Labs commemorated the one-year anniversary by offering a "Staycation" contest through a partnership with Territory, an Arizona dispensary. Winners will be announced soon for a $500 gift certificate to Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort that can be used at their restaurant, spa, or hotel rooms or a $250 voucher good toward Item 9 Labs products at Territory.

The initial Summer Series run will be available throughout the third quarter and may be added to the permanent Cocktails lineup if demand for the flavors remains high.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQB: INLB) is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator headquartered in Arizona. The Company creates best-in-class products and canna-business solutions designed to help people become the best versions of themselves. With an award-winning CPG brand and nationally recognized application team, Item 9 Labs improves the cannabis experience while providing transparency, consistency, and well-being for those relying on them. For additional information, please visit: item9labscorp.com.

Media Contact:

Item 9 Labs

Jayne Levy, Director of Communications

Email: Jayne@unityrd.com

Investor Contact:

Hayden IR

Brett Mass, Managing Partner

Phone: (646) 536-7331

Email: INLB@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Item 9 Labs Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/603010/Item-9-Labs-Celebrates-One-Year-of-Cocktails-Vaporization-Line-With-Summer-Series-Release